Says noise makers won’t stop President in 2027

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Minister of Work David Umahi has urged people of South East to embrace President Bola Tinubu with both hands.

Umahi said the President has done a lot of projects in the zone, including roads, to change the narrative in the area.

The Minister stated this in Enugu, Enugu State, on Sunday evening while inspecting the ongoing 528km Nine Mile/Benue/Nasarawa road valued at 1.5 trillion naira.

Sections 1, 2, and 3 of the road are in Benue, while sections 4 and 5 are in Enugu, covering about 200km.

Umahi thanked President Tinubu for remembering South East in the infrastructure engagement policy of his administration and urged the people to support his re-election to complete his good work in the zone and other parts of the country.

The Minister ordered the sacking of four out of the five supervisors handling the project for not being on site.

“The project is 264km by 2. So, you are getting about 528km. We have 15km by 2, 30km in Nasarawa, and that is Nasarawa bypass, and then we have a flyover in Makurdi, Benue State.

“And so, the entire section of 250 is divided into five, and China Habo has sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

“Sections 1, 2, and 3 are in Benue State, and sections 4 and 5 in Enugu State. We have seen the quality of work they are doing, very encouraging.

“The speed of the work is also very encouraging. I was actually coming to quarrel, but I found nothing to quarrel about but to commend China Habo very highly because each time they brought their evaluation, I never believed it, but today, I have seen and I have believed that they are working, and they are working very well.

“We have every reason to thank Mr. President. 528km road of about 1 billion USD, which is 1.5 trillion naira, and that is what this project is, and I want to beat my chest to say that we have a very good bargain with China Habo. We are not losing, and they are not losing, and the quality of work is very good.

“So, we thank the President very highly, and I want the South East people to embrace Mr. President with two hands.

“A lot of projects are going on in the South East. This section alone, if you multiply it by two, it is close to 200km. So, we have every cause to thank Mr President, we have every cause to support him. We have every cause to be wise.

“We need to be wise. I have been telling our people to be wise. We cannot engage with sentiment, we have to engage based on realities, and I think President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has remembered South East very well. We have no reason to complain.

“I am your son, I am the Minister of Works, and I am working, and we give glory to God Almighty and thanks to our dear President. He will go for second tenure, don’t mind all these noise people are making.

“He that has started this work, God has ordained him to finish it. So, we will not be afraid to tell all the noise makers to go and keep quiet. They have been there, they didn’t do this road, but today, God has brought a man who has remembered us. We have not been this remembered.

“And so, we have every cause to stand with Mr. President. We will change the narrative in South East, we will educate our people, we will take our people straight to the centre, which the President has started.

“By this infrastructure engagement, we are already at the centre. We are no longer the last, God has remembered us through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“So, I want to thank all the stakeholders that are involved in this construction. I am sacking four supervisors. Now, we have five sections, and I saw only one on site.

“So, the other four are out of this project because consultancy work is that where the contractor is working, you are there checking that work is going on,” he stated.