From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Senator Uche Ekwunife, Director General of the South-East Governors Forum (SEGOF), warmly congratulated Nigerian workers on Workers’ Day, Thursday, May 1, praising their steadfast dedication to national growth and productivity across all sectors.

In a statement from the Forum’s Secretariat, Ekwunife described workers as the backbone of Nigeria’s development and progress, commending their resilience, diligence, and patriotism.

This year’s theme, “Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate,” aligns with SEGOF’s vision to create a safe and supportive environment for workers in the South-East. Under the leadership of Chairman Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Forum is advancing a transformative agenda focused on regional integration, enhanced security, and inclusive economic progress.

“The Forum’s mission is clear: to transform the South-East into a hub of opportunity, innovation, and prosperity. We are making strategic investments in infrastructure, security, and economic empowerment to create a region where hard work is recognised and rewarded,” Ekwunife stated.

She reaffirmed SEGOF’s commitment to building a safer, united South-East by harnessing the region’s human capital and natural resources. Ekwunife urged workers to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasising that national progress requires shared responsibility, patriotism, and unity.

She concluded with a message of hope and solidarity, wishing the South-East and all Nigerians a peaceful, productive, and prosperous May.