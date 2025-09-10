From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

John Chuma Nwosu is the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State. In this interview, he speaks on some vital issues pertaining to Anambra State and Nigerian politics.

Excerpts:

INEC recently released figures of voter registration, and Anambra and other South-East states were the lowest. Is your party mobilising eligible voters to register, considering its importance to the November election?

My party, the ADC, and I personally have put out public service messages encouraging our people to go out and register. The highest office in the land is that of the citizen and his or her right to vote and decide who will lead them. But we must also appreciate that apathy arises from the prevailing distrust. Some feel that if their votes won’t count in the end, why bother to register or to vote. It’s not a good or positive attitude. We must, therefore, continue the civic orientation aimed at addressing such anomalies.

The return of Senator Nenadi Usman as national chairman of Labour Party seems to have an effect on the merger arrangement of political parties with African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the arrowhead. What is your thinking about this?

I’m no longer in LP. Whatever I say will, therefore, be purely guessing. But, there are indications that ADC, the LP, and other like-minded parties will form the 2027 coalition. That will be worked out, even though the devil will always be in the details.

There is confusion on which of the governorship candidates Peter Obi is supporting, between Labour and ADC. Can you enlighten us?

I’m indeed not competent to answer that question. His Excellency, Peter Obi, has publicly supported ADC and LP candidates in various elections in Anambra and elsewhere. Perceptibly, he is aligned with both ADC and LP. So that question is best put to him.

But we hear that PDP hierarchy is making overtures to Peter Obi to return and run as presidential candidate of the party in 2027. How true is it, and will he accept?

Again, I do not speak for His Excellency, Peter Obi. I’m, of course, privy to the various media reports you mentioned. But, truly, only Mr. Obi can respond to this question affirmatively.

Anambra just marked 34 years of its creation. Though the state has recorded progress in many facets of development, are you comfortable with the level where we are? If not, what are those missing points in governance that you can address, if elected governor?

There are clear indices for measuring the development and progress of any state. Of the 36 states, Anambra must strive to have areas where it enjoys comparative advantage over the others. Let’s take, for instance, the national minimum wage. If the stipulated national rate is N70,000, and Anambra can afford and announces that as a state, it will pay N120,000, people will naturally gravitate to Anambra. If Anambra is ranked one of the most secure states in the federation, people will reflexively move there. I’ve seen secondary school students from other parts of the federation flying into Anambra to attend school, despite the insecurity. Why is this so? In terms of qualitative education, Anambra has since the era of Peter Obi been highly regarded. So, parents seek value for their money by sending their kids to Anambra for secondary education. It enjoys the niche of having comparative advantage in that regard. As governor, my priorities will be on service delivery and making Anambra the destination of choice for domestic and foreign investors. We will walk the talk.

How do the results of the senatorial and assembly by-elections in Anambra affect your party ahead of the November 8 gubernatorial poll?

In politics, there will always be the unforeseen. You learn from good and bad experiences, and you adjust, as is necessary. We are forging ahead. Anambra people will decide if they truly want change or want their suffering to continue, under Soludo’s unremarkable leadership.

Vote-buying was very much manifest during the August 16 by-election in Anambra, and there are fears that the trend will triple during the November 8 gubernatorial election. What in your own view is the best strategy to stop this ugly malpractice?

In politics, there are always tradeoffs and benefits in the short and long term. Those who sell their votes for short-term relief will, in the longer term, pay for such myopic decisions. The problem is systemic. The Electoral Law prohibits vote buying and selling. But INEC has never seriously implemented that aspect of their mandate. Perhaps the insecurity, adversities and general disenchantment with Soludo will make people rethink. As we say, ‘afufu ada amalu aru – suffering is not habitual.’ Our people have suffered long enough. They need real change. If we apply the electoral rules evenly, routinely, and assiduously, these malpractices will wane.

With the outcome of the state assembly and senatorial elections, do you think your party stands a chance of winning the governorship election, come November 8?

Different candidates ran under the same party and under different circumstances. The approaches vary. If there were mistakes made, we would learn from them and adjust. Soludo will run on his dismal governance record. He will either be repudiated or affirmed by the Anambra electorate. From where I stand and what I know, Soludo does not have a pass mark yet for legitimate re-election.

The by-election of August 16 exposed lots of vote buying and deployment of state security outfit as means of winning election, how does this worry you and what is your party doing to check this trend?

First, the by-elections were nationwide. The November 8 election will primarily focus on Anambra, so too would be the attention, resources and scrutiny. ADC, as the coalition party, has a vested interest in the outcome of that election, so there is a national dimension to it. Time will tell. For our party, we’re doing the needful.

Governor Soludo has said the August 16 by-election election was a test of how the November 8 election would be. Do you agree with him? If not, what do you think will change by November?

Well, our respected governor says many things that amount to mere rhetoric and bluster. If he is suggesting that the illegality of vote buying perpetrated by his party will be repeated, he needs to rethink that disposition. His triumphalism is disconcerting. On a level playing field, any day, where elections are conducted optimally, Soludo will never be returned to the office based on his dismal governance record and failed promises. That, notwithstanding, at this juncture, he risks facing protest votes. Perhaps, that’s why he ran off to Abuja to go and grovel for federal support. In November, the people will speak. It’s anyone but Soludo.

There has been public outcry for the disbandment of the Anambra security outfit, Agunechemba. Do you share this view?

I’m someone who does not have a mob mentality. The security needs of Anambra State are real and immense. Every measure aimed at addressing them must be commended. But there must be accountability, clear rules of engagement, and zero tolerance for impunity. Even within law enforcement agencies worldwide, there are occasionally rogue elements, missteps, and impunity. When such things happen, they offer the opportunity for reviews and adjustment. In extreme cases, like EndSARS, the ultimate action might be disbandment. What is important is that rogue security officers must be brought to justice. That is the way to sanitise the system.

People of Ayamelum are crying of neglect by government; do you think this sentiment is correct? How will you unlock the agricultural economy of the area?

It is not just Ayamelum. Talk to people in Ogbaru, Awka North, Ihiala, Ihiembosi and Lilu, just to name a few. There is vast security and developmental neglect. The negative consequences of the neglect on our oil and food-producing areas are real and tangible. Agriculture remains a critical sector. If we cannot optimise our manufacturing and industrial potential fully, we ought to be able to produce enough food locally to make the cost of food less prohibitive for the people of our state.

Relatedly, the recent three months suspension of the Anambra State legislator, Hon. Bernard Udemezue, representing Ayamelum State Constituency, has been receiving wide condemnation from the opposition, with different interpretations to such decisions taken by the leadership of the state assembly. What is your position on this?

The problem is that just as there is a tendency towards unitary government at the national, the same is happening at the state level. No one takes the separation of powers between the three arms of government seriously anymore. Everywhere, the Executive branch wants to pocket and subjugate the Legislature and Judiciary. Sadly, they are succeeding. Checks and balances are integral parts of democratic governance. When the leadership of a State Assembly censures one of its own, for speaking up on matters for which he was elected by his constituency, there’s a problem. The condemnations, therefore, are meritorious.

You hinted sometime ago that the two candidates from Nnewi (you and George Moghalu) would meet to decide who to support to avoid splitting votes from that area. Has there been any development in that regard?

I don’t recall being that specific. I said I’m always available and amenable for dialogue, and that was in the context of the LP primaries. Now, we are in different parties representing different interests. But let me say this for the record. Those who seek equity must come to the table with clean hands. I entered politics to serve. My candidacy ought not to debar anyone else. But there must be an abidance to the rule of law. It’s difficult to engage when there is impunity and utter disregard for the rule of law.

If elected, what is your agenda for the housing scheme for the state?

My SHEEEMS platform takes a holistic approach to governance. We have critical subsets, of which Social Welfare is a vital pillar. Housing comes under social welfare. But as you know, we have a deficit of over 75 million homes in Nigeria. The key is working with developers, investors and the organised private sector to address the unmet housing and shelter needs. The key focus will be affordability. Then, again, if we have financing options available to those who need it that will address the concerns. If we assist someone to get a two bedrooms bungalow as his or her primary residence, what they will end up paying as mortgage monthly, may be the same or even lesser than what they pay as monthly rent. Every kobo they invest towards owning the home is equity for them.