From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has ordered security agencies to treat anyone caught acting as an informant for bandits in the same manner as they treat the criminals themselves.

The governor gave the directive during a condolence visit to Wurno and Rabah Local Government Areas, where communities were recently attacked by bandits.

Aliyu, who expressed grief over the killings and destruction, condemned the role of informants whom he described as “unpatriotic citizens selling out their communities for peanuts.”

He said his administration has adopted new strategies to curb banditry, with a zero-tolerance policy for those aiding criminal gangs.

“We are determined to fish out these dastardly informants and their accomplices by all means,” he declared. “No informant will be spared under this new approach.”

“We therefore appeal for the usual support from well-meaning citizens to restore lasting peace in our communities.”

The governor urged rural residents to report individuals suspected of living above their means to the authorities for proper investigation. He also tasked Islamic clerics to use Friday sermons and daily prayers to enlighten their followers on the dangers of banditry and its collaboration.

Highlighting his administration’s efforts to combat insecurity, Aliyu noted that over 170 patrol vehicles and motorcycles had been provided for security operations.

He also announced the upward review of allowances for personnel deployed to volatile areas and the establishment of the State Community Guard Corps.

While pledging continued support to security agencies, the governor thanked the people of Sokoto for their sustained prayers and solidarity, urging them to remain vigilant and cooperative.