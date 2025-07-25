Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has advised President Bola Tinubu to resolve his rift with Vice President Kashim Shettima before meddling in the affairs of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku’s latest swipe at Tinubu was in response to the president’s remarks during the 14th All Progressives Congress (APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday.

Atiku accused Tinubu of focusing on retaining the presidency in 2027 while failing to fulfil his responsibilities as the nation’s leader and ignoring the plight of citizens.

“President Tinubu should first resolve the visible rift between himself and Vice President Kashim Shettima and fix Nigeria’s broken economy before meddling in the affairs of the ADC.

“It is baffling that the presidency is spending scarce public funds to fuel internal divisions in an attempt to weaken alternative political voices,” part of the statement reads.

“We are fully aware that the supposed disagreements between supporters of Atiku and Peter Obi within the Coalition were deliberately stirred up by the presidency. Sadly for them, that divisive tactic has failed.

“The cracks have been mended, and the Coalition is now stronger than ever,” Atiku added.