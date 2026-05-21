Service providers learn antics of cleaning train environment

By Fidelis Ugbomeh

Determined to improve quality of safety, cleanliness and comfort provided for passengers, Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guiding janitorial services onboard train coaches and railway stations nationwide.

The SOP was officially presented last Wednesday during a workshop organised for cleaning service providers at the Corporation’s Headquarters in Lagos.

Managing Director of the NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, charged participants to ensure strict compliance with the operational standards contained in the new efficiency alignment document, irrespective of their locations across the country.

He observed that cleaning in modern railway operations is no longer a routine task but a strategic function that directly impacts passenger safety, customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Opeifa explained further that the workshop, organised by the Business Processes, Efficiency and Due Diligence (BuPED) Desk, was aimed at establishing uniform standards and evolving Quality Control Cleaning Codes for all train cleaning operators under the Corporation.

According to him, “Today marks an important milestone in our collective effort to transform the Nigerian Railway into a model train service not only in transportation but also in the quality of the environment we provide for our passengers.“

The success of train service is not measured only by the number of trains that run on time, but also by the quality of sanitation at the stations and inside the coaches. It is measured by cleanliness, comfort and the confidence passengers have in our services.”

The NRC Boss stressed that passengers deserve railway stations that are clean and coaches that are welcoming, adding that such expectations are fundamental to sustaining public trust and confidence in the railway system.

He commended the BuPED Department for bringing together cleaning service providers from across the country to train them on the minimum acceptable standards and practices expected in the cleaning of railway coaches and stations.

“For rail systems, standards are universal all over the world. If we are to compete globally, we must ensure that those working with us deliver their very best. That is why this management established BuPED — to drive efficiency, reform and due diligence across our operations. This flagship workshop is therefore aimed at aligning all our cleaning contractors with the level of professionalism and efficiency we desire,” he stated.

Opeifa explained further that the workshop was designed to promote quality service delivery and operational excellence, adding that the operational manual distributed during the training should serve as a daily guide for all cleaning contractors and service providers.