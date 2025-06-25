From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

There was a heated confrontation in the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, during deliberations on the report of the ad-hoc committee on the emergency rule in Rivers State, particularly over the screening and confirmation of nominees to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The major bone of contention was the nomination of Michael Odey, a Cross River State native, as Chairman of the RSIEC, a move that drew fierce resistance from several lawmakers who questioned the ethics, legality, and political motivations behind appointing a non-indigene to oversee elections in Rivers State.

Despite the protests, the Senate proceeded with a voice vote, overwhelmingly adopting the committee’s report and confirming the appointment of Odey and six others: Lezaasi Torbira, Arthur Nwafor, Godfrey Mbudiogha, Joyce Akaniwor, Olive Bruce, and Chidi Halliday.

The nominations had earlier been transmitted to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu and screened by an 18-member ad-hoc committee chaired by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central).

But during plenary, loopholes in the Senate widened, especially on the issue of federal character, local ownership, and institutional trust under emergency rule.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele defended the nominations by emphasising:

“For the record, emergency rule is not a substitute for democratic governance in any political climate. Rather, it is an extraordinary constitutional measure intended to restore order in times of disorder, promote peace in periods of conflict, and ensure stability where there is instability.”

“The invocation of emergency rule in Rivers State is not an arbitrary action, as some have alleged, but one rooted firmly in the provision of section 305 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), along with other relevant legal instruments.”

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) raised the first objection.

He distanced himself from the appointment of the chairman, arguing:

“My observation is in regards to clause 311 and I have personally approached the Senate Leader as to the propriety or otherwise of bringing in someone from another state to chair a local election body.”

“Let it be on record that I, Senator Abdul Ningi, object and observe that if this same thing becomes the norm, it is not going to do well going forward.”

“Because I have been to Rivers State almost 40 years ago and I know the quality of people in Rivers State and I do not see any logical reason why a Rivers man cannot chair this Electoral Commission.”

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) backed Ningi, adding:

“I want to add my voice to this very important observation made by Senator Abdul Ningi. Let it be on record that I, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, am not against the appointment or whoever you recommend. But under the current circumstances… if today you decide to interview 100 to 1000 qualified people from Rivers State for this position, you will get it.”

“We are supposed to be guided by more than the Constitution, we are supposed to be guided by our conscience. We are the highest decision-making body in this country politically.”

“Please and please! I beg you in the name of God because history will be there… The people should be carried along,” he pleaded with the Senate, presided over by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), Minority Leader, raised concerns on ethics and political balance:

“We are looking at Rivers State under an emergency rule, under an administrator that ordinarily is not supposed to be a member of the APC.”

“If six people from Rivers State can be members of the electoral committee, what stops the seventh person from coming from Rivers?”

“You know that eyebrows were raised. The Military Administrator was appointed because he is from Cross River. Now he has gone again to pick another Cross River person to become Chairman of the electoral commission.”

“I am talking about ethics. But let it be known that we have concerns… If you want, I support you (the majority party Senators APC) to do bad things. Let us not infuse politics into everything. Allow us to express ourselves.”

But Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) sharply countered, defending the constitutional legality:

“With all due respect to my leaders Senator Abdul Ningi and Senator Ali Ndume. The Constitution remains the grundnorm of the land. As long as there is no inhibition by way of constitutional prohibition, we are good to go.”

“Any Nigerian is free to take up appointments anywhere in Nigeria. I can become Governor in Yobe State if I am elected. I can be Governor in Lagos and even Benue if they elect me.”

“We are not talking about morality or public opinion. We are talking about the Constitution which we are bound to and we swore to uphold.”

Senate Leader Bamidele also defended the recommendations of the Senate Committee:

“This is not a matter that should be politicised. It is a constitutional matter. For eligibility, our constitution states that anyone appointed into this position must be qualified for election into the State House of Assembly. So the person we are talking about is well educated, a Nigerian with a PhD.”

“We were the first to examine this issue and the nominee was very clear that there is no section of the Constitution that disqualifies him. We consulted, and by the following day, the committee received decided cases by the judiciary.”

“Rather than grandstand, if as a Parliament we disagree with the court, what is expected of us is to bring a Bill and legislate it into action. Otherwise, there’s nothing that disqualifies him in the Constitution.”

“The case of Rivers State is a peculiar situation and an emergency rule. All other members are from Rivers State, only the Chairmanship is from Cross River because we need all neutrality that we can get.”

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin added a final word:

“As long as the action or appointment does not go against the provisions of our Constitution, I think there is no problem with that. They are Nigerians.”

“The Head of Service in Abia State as we speak is from Edo State (Mr. Benson Ojeikere), and nobody is complaining about that because the Governor is from the Labour Party. But now that the APC has done something which will allow some neutrality, you are now attacking it.”

“Just ride on so that we can put the questions into votes… It’s politics.”

Following the extensive debate, the Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole and subsequently adopted the report, confirming all seven nominees to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.