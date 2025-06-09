From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sen. Sunday Karimi, has described the daily occurrence of kidnappings in his district as one too many and lamented the gruesome death of 76-year-old Major Pastor Joe Ajayi, who died in the hands of his abductors.

Sen. Karimi, in a statement issued to newsmen in Lokoja while reacting to the death of Major Pastor Joe Ajayi (rtd.), who died in the hands of abductors, lamented that the whole of Kogi West is now under siege in the hands of kidnappers and expressed concern that people of his district now remain in their houses but lamented that even at that, they are still being kidnapped in their homes.

Sen. Karimi described the story and rate of kidnapping in his senatorial district, from Lokoja, Kakanda, Bunu axis in Kiri area of Kabba Bunu LGA, as worrisome, said till date the 92 years old traditional ruler of Okoloke, is still in the hands of his abductors.

The senator said all over the places in Kogi West, his people now live in fear, pointing out that kidnapping is now a daily occurrence and calling for collective action by security agencies to free his people from fear and to live their lives normally.

Sen. Karimi disclosed of plans that is underway to organize the Christian Association of Nigeria and clerics under the Council of Ulaamau to organize a three day fasting and prayer session that would help free the people of from the activities of this miscreants who are terrorizing the area

” The time for us to go spiritual in fighting this miscreants and kidnappers who have refused our people to breath and live freely from the hands of the people is now. I’m putting machinery in motion to help organize and hold this spiritual intervention, because we are no longer safe to live our lives”.

Sen. Karimi expressed sadness over the death of Major Pastor Joe Ajayi, who he described as a perfect gentleman, with concern for the growth of Kogi West, lamenting his gruesome murder in the hands of the kidnappers and prayed for others who are still in captivity to regain their freedom.

He condoled with the family of the deceased Major Pastor Joe Ajayi (rtd), prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear his loss.