From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Senate has appealed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend its strike while it meets with the Minister, Nyesom Wike, to address their demands.

This was at a meeting between the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters on Thursday at the National Assembly.

The doctors embarked on an indefinite strike last week over unresolved welfare and infrastructure concerns.

Chairman of the committee, David Jimkuta, lamented that poor Nigerians are the ones bearing the brunt of the industrial action. He pleaded that they should return to work while negotiations with the government continue.

Specifically, the chairman of the committee said the strike was taking a heavy toll on patients and pleaded that doctors return to their duty posts while negotiations continue. Speaking further, he pledged that the committee would immediately engage Wike and the FCT Health Services to secure firm commitments on their demands.

Kuta said, “We are pleading with you. Continue to save lives. Call off this strike. Give us the opportunity.

“I will take up this matter personally with the Minister latest tomorrow, I will see him. I believe something concrete will happen because we cannot allow our people to keep dying while doctors are on strike.”

He described the grievances of the resident doctors as “selfless” and aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system rather than narrow professional benefits.

The lawmaker commended the doctors for their dedication and service to the nation, noting that while many doctors left the country in search of better opportunities abroad, those who remained were only asking for basic remuneration, improved conditions of service, and working equipment.

Among their demands are payment of salary arrears dating back to 2023, restoration of deducted allowances without explanation, and immediate upgrading of qualified doctors still being paid as medical officers despite completing specialist training years ago.

They are also demanding better working conditions, provision of basic diagnostic equipment such as X-ray machines and echocardiographs in public hospitals, and fulfilment of agreements reached after previous strike actions earlier in the year.