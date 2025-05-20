From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Senate confirmed Dr Nnanna Uzor Kalu as a commissioner of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), representing the South-East, on Tuesday, May 20.

The confirmation followed the adoption of a report by Senator Cyril Fasuyi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, during plenary.

Kalu’s nomination was initially deferred in March 2025 due to a petition, with the Senate confirming 12 of 13 NASC nominees, excluding the South-East representative. Fasuyi explained that the petition, filed by a former NASC member, was reviewed and resolved by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

The committee’s findings, submitted on March 27, and further screening by Fasuyi’s committee, deemed Kalu suitable for the role.

“The committee recommends that the Senate confirm the nomination of Dr. Nnanna Uzor Kalu as commissioner representing the South-East in the National Assembly Service Commission,” Fasuyi said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio praised the committees for their thorough handling of the matter. “I thank the chairman of the establishment committee as well as the chairman of the ethics and privileges committee for ensuring that justice was done,” he said.

Akpabio congratulated Kalu and urged him to serve with fairness, duty, and commitment to national unity, in line with the Constitution.