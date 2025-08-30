…As Amaewhule, Chinda commend RSIEC for peaceful council polls

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has lauded the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for conducting a hitch-free local government council elections on Saturday, saying emergency rule would be lifted soon.

Wike expressed this when he briefed newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 007, Ward 9, Rumuepirikom Kingdom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in the state.

He said: “So, having done this, then, the coast is clear for the state of emergency to be lifted; meaning that the local government has representatives, the state government has its own elected representatives. So, we are good to go.

“I do know that by September 18, the state of emergency will expire, and that would mean that the state governor and state Assembly will come back to their job, and we will have a government at the grassroots level.”

The minister praised the conduct of the election, describing it as peaceful, said: “I am very happy. It means that people identify with the election.”

The former governor of Rivers State dismissed concerns about voter apathy, saying: “Of course, we are concerned. But, people are trooping out. Before the election closes, you will see the number of persons. So, we are very happy that, at the end of the day, this election has been conducted very peacefully and successfully.

“You have not heard of any violence. You have not heard of carrying ballot boxes. You see that the electoral materials are there. People are there casting their votes. As far as we are concerned, the election is very peaceful.

“I am very happy. It means that people identify with the election,” Wike, who was surrounded by supporters and his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said after voting, dismissing concerns about voter apathy.”

Also, Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, has said the process was smooth and gave kudos to the electoral umpire for conducting a transparent election.

Amaewhule lauded the professionalism demonstrated by officials that conducted the poll, expressing optimism that results of exercise would be a true refection of expectations of candidates and the electorate.

He said: “Everything went smoothly. Those who are here to conduct the elections are very professional. I’m really impressed with the way RSIEC has conducted the election. People are on the queue, no fighting, no struggling, no snatching of ballot boxes.

“People in this unit are very conscious and they know the importance of this process. I believe at the end of the day, candidates, who are participating would be satisfied with this process.

“We pray at the end of the day, election results would be announced and they will reflect reflect the wishes of the people.”

He, however, expressed delight in the elections and commended the electorate for their interest in participation.

Also, the Minority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives has commended RSIEC for the smooth process of the election.

He gave the commendation shortly after he had cast his vote at Polling Unit 11, Ward 5, Elelenwo.

Chinda described the Saturday chairmanship and councilorship polls as one of the best conducted in the state in recent time.

He expressed: “We thank God the turnout is very encouraging. It shows that people are actually interested in what is happening. We have also seen that the place is peaceful and the entire place is secured.

“I think for now, one can adjudge it as one of the best elections in recent time we have had. I give kudos to RSIEC chairman , members of staff and RSIEC.”

About 17 political parties participated in the elections.