The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured that he has no issues with Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara following the end of the emergency rule in the state.

Daily Sun reported that scores of residents trooped out on Thursday to witness Fubara’s return after his six-month suspension. However, as of the time of this report, he failed to show up.

Speaking against the backdrop of the joyful mood in Rivers, Wike said he spoke with the returning governor, adding that it would not have happened if he (Wike) had not already forgiven him.

“I have already said that we’ve been speaking. I will not engage with a man I have not forgiven. Everything is over. I am not a politician who says one thing today and another tomorrow. We must move forward.

“Unfortunately, there are people who do not want peace. Today, I watched individuals twisting the law, claiming illegality in the conduct of local government elections.

“But ask them: what did they do to prevent such illegality in the first place? When you hear them pontificating and shouting, you would think they have solutions—yet they do nothing except attempt to create crisis.

“The president has done a great deal for us, and peace has been restored,” Wike said in an interview on Channels Television.