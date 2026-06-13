Abducted General dies in terrorists’ captivity

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The former Director, Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar (retd), who was abducted in Katsina state, is dead.

Abubakar, who was kidnapped two weeks ago alongside his wife around the Matazu area of Katsina, was said to be travelling for a wedding when he was ambushed by the terrorists.

The Kastina state government, which confirmed the death of the former DDI, said he died a natural death from complications of diabetes and hypertension.

A statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security & Home Affairs, Dr Nasiru Muazu, reads, “The Katsina state government, with a heavy heart and deep sense of loss, wishes to inform the general public of the tragic passing of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the General’s death while in bandits’ captivity. Despite the relentless and concerted efforts of the state government and various security agencies to secure his safe release, the situation ended in this tragedy.

“The deceased retired general died a natural death from complications of diabetes and hypertension.

“His abduction and subsequent death are not only a loss to his family and Katsina state but a monumental loss to the entire country.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Katsina state, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD, CON, extends his deepest condolences to the family of the late General and the country at-large. The governor has described this incident as a “dark moment” and a reminder of the urgent need for a collective and intensified front against the criminal elements threatening the peace of our communities.

“The Katsina state government remains committed to working with the federal government and security forces to ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice. We assure the citizens of Katsina state that our resolve to eliminate banditry and ensure the safety of all residents remains unshaken.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time. May the soul of the departed retired Major General Rabe Abubakar rest in eternal peace.”