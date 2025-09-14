By John Ogunsemore

The Edo State Police Command on Saturday foiled the attempted kidnapping of a driver and two passengers along the Benin–Lagos expressway.

In a statement, spokesman of the command, CSP Moses Yamu disclosed that operatives of the Okada Division led by CSP Opatoyinbo John were on a routine patrol around 2:30 am at Morgan and Isiuwa slope along the expressway when they responded swiftly to a distress call regarding a kidnapping attempt.

Yamu disclosed that armed hoodlums had barricaded the highway with woods and opened sporadic gunfire in an attempt to intercept and abduct the occupants of a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number KUJ 342 CU (Abuja).

He said the vehicle driven by one 51-year-old man, Nana Aghogho, was conveying fingerling fish from Lagos State to Akwa Ibom State with two passengers on board.

“On sighting the gunmen, the gallant operatives engaged them in a fierce exchange of fire, forcing the hoodlums to abandon their criminal mission and flee into the nearby bush.

“The driver and his two passengers, Oseghale Mathias ‘M’ (40yrs) and John Edobor ‘M’ (24yrs), were rescued unhurt.

“The barricades placed by the hoodlums were immediately cleared, thereby restoring free flow of traffic and ensuring the safety of other road users,” the statement reads in part.

In a related development, Yamu disclosed that operatives of the Ekpoma Divisional Headquarters led by SP Nelson Igbinoba on Saturday rescued a female victim Elohor Osifoh earlier kidnapped on September 10 after days of relentless bush combing rescue operation.

She has since been reunited with her family.

The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, commended the gallantry and prompt response of the operatives, while assuring members of the public of the command’s resilience and commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.

He further urged road users to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to the nearest police formation for swift action.