The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest-growing and most innovative sports league in the world, announced the launch of PFL Africa, which joins PFL Europe and PFL MENA as part of PFL’s network of regional leagues that is becoming the Champions League of MMA.

PFL Africa will introduce an engaging sport-season format with a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship featuring top African fighters with all events, for the first time hosted in Africa. .

In a groundbreaking partnership, Helios Sports & Entertainment Group has invested and will hold a stake in the promotion, of which MMA superstar Francis Ngannou will serve as Chairman of the league.

“The Professional Fighters League is excited to announce PFL Africa, the third international fight franchise as we continue on our path to becoming the Champions League of MMA,” said PFL CEO, Peter Murray.

“Africa is home to some of the greatest fighters in the world, including our league Chairman Francis Ngannou, and some of the greatest fans in the sport. PFL Africa aims to serve the great fans with premium content while strengthening the PFL global footprint in what has for too long been an underserved market. Alongside our great investment and broadcast partners we cannot wait to kick off PFL Africa league action in 2025.”

“I am excited and honored to serve as Chairman of PFL Africa, a league that will shape the very foundation of African MMA,” said Francis Ngannou, Chairman PFL Africa. “As we have seen there is a great wealth of talent in Africa just waiting to be given a global stage. I am so very proud to give back to my homeland and to provide great content to a region with such a passionate and diverse fan base.”

“African talent has had disproportionate success on the global MMA stage and MMA currently has a scarcity of events despite significant demand, creating a huge opportunity for growth as young Africans consume more digital content on their devices,” commented Tope Lawani, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Helios Investment Partners.

“We are looking forward to partnering with the PFL, a world-class organization, and with Francis Ngannou, who is a manifestation of the success of African talent on a global stage. This marks HSEG’s fourth investment following our successful partnership with the NBA in Africa. We see several areas of direct synergies between PFL Africa and HSEG’s existing unique portfolio and we are excited by the opportunities such collaboration can bring to the continent.”