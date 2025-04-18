By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian Institution of Petroleum Engineers (NiPeTE), a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, has secured the approval of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for its certification programs. This serves as part of its efforts to enhance professional capacity and credibility within the nation’s oil and gas sector.

Chairperson of NiPeTE, Prisca Kanebi, disclosed this during a media briefing held in Lagos, where she also announced the Institute’s formal rebranding to the Nigerian Institute of Petroleum and Gas Engineers.

Kanebi said the approval was part of a broader strategic repositioning aimed at deepening industry relevance and impact. She further revealed that the Institute’s bill has successfully passed a second reading at the National Assembly, with a public hearing date to be announced soon.

“We are working towards a strategic, focused path that will positively impact Nigeria’s economic growth,” she said, reiterating the Institute’s renewed direction and commitment to national development through professional excellence.

According to her, the change of name has already been ratified by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), following extensive consultations. “We are pleased to announce that, after extensive consultations and in line with the evolving academic and professional landscape, we have successfully upgraded our name with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC),” she added.

Kanebi emphasized that the transformation of NiPeTE into a statutory professional body will empower it to make stronger contributions to policy formulation and economic development. She also disclosed that the Institute was collaborating with stakeholders across academia and the oil and gas industry to harness expertise, adopt best practices, and guide policy formulation.

As part of its membership expansion drive, the she called on all practicing petroleum engineers in Nigeria and the diaspora to register with the Institute.

Addressing controversies surrounding the Institute, Kanebi dismissed a disclaimer issued by an unnamed group allegedly working to discredit the leadership of NiPeTE. “We wish to clarify that the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is not involved in or in support of this misrepresentation by a few individuals acting in bad faith,” she stated.

She further explained that the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), as a non-statutory association, only acted based on limited information which “can be contested at a later time.”

“The Board of Trustees, Governing Council, Executive Committee, Zonal Coordinators, and our members in the diaspora stand united in informing the public and the engineering community to remain vigilant and supportive of the Institute’s mission,” she noted.

Kanebi assured that there is no internal crisis within the Institute, attributing the distractions to external political interference. “We have no issues within ourselves in the Industry, everything happening around are politically motivated by a few to hijack our system which is unfortunate,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the transitioning Executive Committee of the Institute comprises of Prisca Kanebi – Chairman, Nelkon Uzu – Deputy Chairman among others.