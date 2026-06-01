Peter Obi’s move to NDC not final destination — Arabambi

By Lawrence Agbo

Factional Labour Party National Vice Chairman (South West), Dr Abayomi Arabambi, has said that former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has not reached the end of his political journey following reports of his alleged move to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on ARISE News, Arabambi stated that Obi’s political realignment would not mark a final or stable destination, insisting that the former Anambra State governor may still face further shifts in his political engagements.

According to him, the Nigerian political space is highly competitive and fluid, warning that no politician can assume they have secured a permanent base after leaving an existing party structure.

“If he thinks he has found a safe haven after destabilising the Labour Party, he may soon face serious political pushback from those still within the party structure,” Arabambi said.

He argued that political actors who weaken party platforms cannot simply move on without consequences, adding that internal dynamics and resistance would eventually catch up with such decisions.

Arabambi further maintained that no aspirant can impose themselves on the political system without broad acceptance from Nigerians.

He stressed that electoral success ultimately depends on governance credibility, accountability, and a strong stance against corruption, rather than party switching or political manoeuvring.

The Labour Party factional leader’s remarks come amid continued speculation about political alignments ahead of future elections, with parties positioning themselves for potential shifts in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.