By Seyi Babalola

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has stated that the Nigerian government’s ongoing detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), makes no sense.

Obi stated that he will advocate for a political solution not only in the Nnamdi Kanu issue but in similar situations across the country.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Obi questioned why the IPOB leader was being imprisoned just for insulting or criticising government officials.

Asked if he would be canvassing for a political solution for Nnamdi Kanu, Peter Obi said, “For every one of them, I mean, why is he still being held? It does not make sense to me.

“Some people said because he used vulgar words and everything. I’ve not seen it. They said he’s using vulgar words.

“But it doesn’t bother me if I’m president whether you call me thief or idiot, which they call me today. It doesn’t bother me.

“My duty as a leader is for the common man to put food on their table.”

Asked if he would handle such situations across the country equally, the Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections said, “If there are people I can talk to, I’ll talk to them… let’s say tomorrow we have a bandit operating in the north East, I’ll meet with him.

“But that is just to establish a link to say enough is enough. And afterwards, I’ll deal with it decisively.”