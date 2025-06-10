From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has sounded a grave warning that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition party, is on the brink of becoming a political “carcass” unless urgent and decisive measures are taken to rescue it from decline.

Despite the party’s challenges, Fayose reaffirmed his steadfast loyalty to the PDP and emphatically dismissed any plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

During a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos on Monday night, Fayose acknowledged the current administration’s efforts, despite his history as a vocal critic of past governments.

He remarked, “For Nigerians, no one is saying it is easy. There is no miracle that can turn things around overnight. But for the little the President has done, we must commend him.

“I was a critic of the last administration, but you cannot compare the situation now. I am here today, not just because of his homecoming, but also to encourage him to do more for the country.”

Fayose, who governed Ekiti State under the PDP banner, highlighted his long-standing support for President Tinubu even before his presidency.

“Even while I was in office, I had always believed in his leadership, and I never hid my support for him, even before he became President. As leaders, we must be courageous enough to encourage him where he is doing well.

“Stabilising an economy that was on the brink is no small feat. There’s a clear difference between total change and steady stabilisation. The steps taken so far by the President, especially regarding the economy and the currency, give us hope.”

Addressing the wave of defections from PDP to APC, Fayose was unequivocal: “Let me be very clear. Ayodele Fayose will not move from PDP to any other political party, not even the APC.

“I am 65 years old this year. Defection is a personal choice, and I cannot speak for those who have moved. Some say they are impressed with the President’s performance, others believe the PDP is in disarray, and truthfully, the PDP is in serious trouble.

“If something drastic is not done, the party will become a carcass. That is the gospel truth.”

When questioned about his role in revitalising the PDP, Fayose admitted he is no longer in frontline politics but stressed his past contributions.

“I’m no longer on the frontline; I am not a sitting governor anymore. When I was Governor of Ekiti State, I made significant contributions. I was a hotbed of opposition and a strong voice for the PDP, everybody knew that.

“But today, I can only play a supportive role. Still, I must speak the truth: without urgent action, the PDP is headed for serious decline.”

Reaffirming his commitment, he declared, “Yes, I am a party man, and that is why I said earlier that I will never leave the PDP for any other party. The moment I’m no longer in the PDP, I would rather quit partisan politics altogether.”

On the governance in Ekiti State, Fayose praised the current governor, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, describing his leadership as exemplary and transcending party lines.

“We have a governor in Ekiti who is doing very, very well. All the former governors are solidly behind him. In Ekiti, governance goes beyond political lines, our state is our primary constituency. It is only through unity that development can happen.”

Fayose also revealed that he sought reassurance from President Tinubu about the political future of Governor Oyebanji.

“The last time I visited the President, I asked him about his position on Governor Oyebanji. He assured me of his support.

“ Today, I asked again to clear the air because of the rumours flying around. His response was the same: ‘Ayo, that is where I am.’ And I told him, I remain with the Governor.”