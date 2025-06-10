From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains have disagreed on whether or not members of the opposition party, allegedly involved in anti-party activities should be sanctioned.

While some of the PDP leaders, who spoke exclusively to Daily Sun in separate interviews, opined that it would be counter-productive to impose sanctions on any member now, others are of the view that there was a need to enthrone discipline in the party in the run-up to the 2027 general elections.

Since the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, there have been agitation by supporters for sanctions against members perceived to have allegedly worked against the party at the polls in different parts of the country.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) on August 21, 2024, inaugurated a Disciplinary Committee headed by former minister of external affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, to treat cases of alleged anti-party activities.

However, nine months after, the panel, which has not been forthcoming on the number of petitions before it, has only been able to dispose of one petition involving Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Regardless, recently, some leaders of the party at different levels have been accused of allegedly flirting with the All Progressives Congress (APC ) and other political parties.

A member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Eddy Olafeso, in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun, yesterday, said it was imperative for the party to sanction anyone found to be involved in anti-party activities.

He explained that this is necessary to serve as deterrent to others, who may want to toe a similar path in the future, as well as ensure that the PDP goes into the next general elections as an organised and disciplined party

“Of course, after the disciplinary procedure, whoever is involved in anti-party activities should be sanctioned so that it can serve as deterrent to those who may want to commit the same offence in the future.”

The BoT member, while reacting to the sentiment that this is not the right time for the PDP to sanction its members, queried, “when is sanction not in the interest of the party? At what time and season do you punish people? And what season do you say even if you commit an offence you cannot be punished? I believe that if you have committed an offence, you should equally be punished for it. It is better to go into a war with a disciplined army than to go with a morbid and disorganised people. For me, it is better for us to know the number who are committed and who are willing to serve the party in any capacity.”

But the party Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, told Daily Sun that “an eye for an eye leaves the whole community blind.” Osadolor said the opposition party needs every one of its members at this time to prosecute the 2027 elections.

“My position is that there is no one who has not sinned. There is no one who has not erred. There is no one who is perfect. If it is possible to forgive ourselves and commit ourselves to ideals of the party and not get ourselves caught in the bickering of the past, then we can have a common place to move forward.

“It is only when such members show that they are unrepentant, unremorseful, that they are not ready to change…that is when I will subscribe to their dismissal from the party. But beyond all of these, I believe we need everybody in this fight to unseat this current government. So, all hands that are useful and committed should be welcome at this time,” he stated.

Similarly, former deputy national publicity secretary, Diran Odeyemi, said the way forward for the PDP is genuine reconciliation and not sanctions against members.

“Should sanctions be the next step? No, not at all. The constitution of the party, if put into application, is not likely to catch any of these leaders breaching any section that will warrant their being expelled. Thorough and genuine reconciliation is the way out and not expulsion. Politics is a game of numbers, the more the better instead of sanctions especially at this time. 2027 may look far but it is near, genuine concerned leaders should intensify pressure on others so that PDP can breathe,” Odeyemi told Daily Sun.