From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, yesterday, took on Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of another faction of the party, following his lashing of the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

In a statement, the Publicity Secretary of the Dan Orbi-led faction of the PDP, Bob-Manuel Umoru, said “Aziegbemi’s shameless attempt to scapegoat the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku for the party’s current challenges is both unfortunate and dishonest. The Speaker, like many others, has come to terms with the damage caused by the reckless mismanagement of the Party by Tony Aziegbemi and his enabler, former Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose divisive and vindictive style of leadership deepened the party’s woes”.

The factional PDP said it views with deep concern the recent utterances and political distractions from Mr. Tony Aziegbemi, a former factional chairman whose tenure left our great party battered, broken, and disoriented.

“It is imperative to state clearly that Tony Aziegbemi has no moral grounds to pontificate on issues affecting the Edo PDP or its members, having presided over one of the most destructive eras in our party’s history. Under his failed leadership, the PDP in Edo witnessed unprecedented decline from commanding electoral strength to internal chaos, mass defections, and total loss of public confidence.

“It is not lost on the people of Edo that the PDP once stood as a united, result-oriented political movement, only to be torn apart by greed, arrogance, and a blatant disregard for democratic principles. While Mr. Aziegbemi seeks relevance through baseless commentaries, the current leadership of the Edo PDP is working tirelessly to clean up the mess he left behind. Reconnecting with aggrieved members, reviving party structures, and restoring the trust of the people.

“We therefore advise Mr. Aziegbemi to show restraint and allow the current leadership to focus on the enormous task of rebuilding the PDP in Edo State. The time for self-serving political game is over.

“History has recorded his ignoble role in the PDP’s near-collapse. Going forward, Edo people are charting a new course, one rooted in accountability, inclusiveness, and progressive leadership. Shame and dishonour will forever follow those who contributed to the party’s fall from grace to grass”, the statement said.

Recall that Dr. Aziegbemi while addressing journalists on Thursday in Benin, stated that the Caretaker Committee he leads is the only recognised Caretaker body of the PDP in Edo State set up by the National Leadership of the PDP.

He slammed the APC for celebrating the defection of Agbebaku to its fold, saying that the Edo State chapter of the PDP was aware that the Speaker was working for APC before formalising his defection, adding that he and other PDP leaders had prevailed on Agbebaku and other defected lawmakers of the party to drop their plan and remain in PDP but to no avail.