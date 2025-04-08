By Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Panic swept through Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, on Tuesday after a clash between suspected rival cultists left one person feared dead.

The trouble started inside the campus that morning. Witnesses said youths, believed to be cultists, stormed in and chased a student. A video obtained by Daily Sun captured students fleeing in fear. It also showed men in white attacking another man, one stabbing him with a cutlass.

A student, speaking anonymously, confirmed it was a clash between rival cults. “No students were attacked,” they said.

Fadeji Joseph, the polytechnic’s Director of Media and Publicity, clarified the situation. “We have invited the anti-cultism squad from the force headquarters, and they are here with us,” he said.

“The situation is calm as it is now, and nobody died.” He added, “A guy was injured, and another girl fell when she was running and she’s presently in the hospital. Those are the only two people affected.”