Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of Dr AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji, fondly known as “Kongo”, who was kidnapped and murdered by his captors in Abuja.

In a condolence message personally signed by him, Oyetola, immediate past Governor of Osun State and the Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, described the late Adeniji as “a true progressive, an upright, loyal and committed party stalwart who served the APC and the people of Ife Central Local Government with unmatched dedication and sincerity.”

Adeniji, until his death, was the Director of Administration at the APC National Secretariat. A seasoned administrator, he held a PhD in Public Administration and had previously served with distinction as an Assistant Registrar at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. He was a former Chairman of Ife Central Local Government.

“This is a tragic and painful loss not only to his immediate family, but to our party, our state, and the nation at large. Dr Adeniji was a brilliant mind, a bridge builder, and a grassroots mobiliser whose contributions to governance and party administration will never be forgotten. His death in such a cruel and unfortunate manner is heart-breaking.”