By Steve Agbota

Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, joined world leaders and global dignitaries on Sunday 8, June 2025 at the blue economy and finance forum in Monaco.

The event, held ahead of the United Nations (UN) Oceans Conference in Nice, France, was hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco and drew international attention, with the presence of key figures such as Prince William, Prince of Wales; French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Many other leaders, alongside hundreds of global delegates, also participated in the forum.

Themed around a regenerative blue economy and sustainable ocean finance, the gathering emphasised the urgent need for coordinated global action to protect marine ecosystems and promote sustainable use of ocean resources. Leaders discussed accelerating the transition to a resilient ocean economy, scaling up funding for SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and aligning marine science with policymaking to safeguard the planet’s largest ecosystem.

Nigeria’s participation in the event underscored the country’s growing commitment to ocean governance, maritime sustainability, and climate adaptation through its Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

As the sector continues to play a critical role in economic diversification and environmental protection, Oyetola’s presence reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to engage actively on global platforms and collaborate with international partners to foster innovation, investment, and sustainable practices in its coastal and marine sectors.

The Minister, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event, said Nigeria remains committed to ensuring the protection and sustainable management of ocean resources and will continue to play a pivotal role in driving inclusive, science-based, and economically viable ocean solutions.

On the sidelines of the event, Oyetola engaged with other leaders, technical experts, and institutional leaders to explore avenues for increased cooperation in blue economy development, marine conservation, and capacity building across the West and Central African subregion.

His participation further positioned Nigeria as a stakeholder in shaping ocean governance policies ahead of the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, where key agreements and commitments to expand marine protected areas are expected to be discussed.