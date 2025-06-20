By Zika Bobby

On June 21, 2025, a team of astronauts, including Owolabi Salis, will embark on a space exploration mission under Blue Origin. Salis, a U.S.-based lawyer and politician, will become the first Nigerian to venture into space.

The astronauts are currently undergoing preparatory training at a desert camp to acclimatize themselves for the space exploration experience. Others on the expedition include Allie Kuehnor, Carl Kuerhnour, Leland Larson, Freeddie Rescignor Jnr. and Jim Sitkin.

Salis expressed enthusiasm for spiritual research, stating: “For me, spiritual research is just that subject that irresistibly tickles my fancy.”

Blue Origin has released a trademark patch for the mission, named: N-33

Salis’s historic journey marks a significant milestone for Nigeria’s space exploration aspirations.

According to a press release issued by Blue Origin, the travel trajectory is accessible to all members of the public to watch online.

The launch window opens at 8.30 a.m. CDT/13.30. U.T.C,while the webcast on BlueOrigin will start at T-30 minutes.

Each symbol is connected to the Crew Capsule by a thin green line, representing each crew member’s motivation and unique identity.

There are two green lines circling the earth.The first represents the horizon, while the second represents the Karman line.