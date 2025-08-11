The five suspects linked to the killing of over 40 people at St Francis Church, Owo, Ondo State, were arraigned by the federal government on Monday.

The suspects, Idris Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar, were arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite on a nine-count charge filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Along with others still at large, the suspects were alleged to have become members of the Al-Shabaab Terrorist Group in 2021.

Per court documents, they have their “cell in Kogi and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 25(1) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022″.

According to the federal government, the suspects had meetings at the Government Secondary School, Ogamirana, Adavi LGA in Kogi and behind Omialafa Central Mosque, Ose LGA, Ondo in 2022.

They allegedly planned the attack, which they carried out in June 2022, wherein more than 40 worshippers were murdered.