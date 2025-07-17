From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has tasked the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide on the need to restore the lost moral values the Igbo are known for in the past.

Governor Otti gave the task while receiving in audience, the executive members of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Abia State chapter led by her President, Dr. Chukwuemeka Okwuonu.

“The responsibility of bringing back those values of honesty, hard work, resilience, dignity and respect for the elders among others, now rests on all Igbo leaders.

“The responsibility of all of us is to bring us back to those good old days. We must ensure that our society returns to what we were brought up with.

“Where people were, even in their poverty, they remained dignified. They were proud. There were things you couldn’t associate our people with. We are not thieves. And that’s what I tell people.

“Why we are focusing on creating an enabling environment is that our people are not people who are used to begging or handouts. Our people are very hard-working people. So, once you create the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive, they don’t need you to survive.

“So, the new culture where people don’t speak their language, where people don’t know their culture, where people don’t care, is part of the reason you have a very high level of crime and insecurity,” Otti stated.”

He urged the leadership of Ohanaeze to embark on programmes and projects that will inspire collective ownership, involvement and contribution of the Igbo in helping them realise their vision and mission for the people.

He promised he would look into their requests, assuring that he would personally help to offset their rent.

Dr. Okwuonu had earlier reeled out some of the organisation’s programmes towards promoting the rich cultural heritage of Ndigbo.

He applauded Otti for making the Igbo language a compulsory subject in the primary and secondary school system in the state.