From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has clarified his position on the creation of additional states in the country, countering online posts making the rounds that he was opposed to the creation of additional states in the South East.

A statement signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, said the position of Governor Otti over the years on the creation of additional states in Nigeria has not changed and will not change.

The statement said Otti’s position remains that the country doesn’t require additional states, especially when most of the already existing ones lack the viability for economic self-sustainability.

“In his seminal works over the years, he had advocated a six regional structure for the country, which would support his advocacy for reducing the cost of governance.

“However, Governor Otti maintains that since at the moment one geopolitical zone in the North has as many as seven states while others have six each except the South East that has five, there could be an additional state for the South East to balance the disequilibrium, but not the creation of new states across the six geopolitical zones

“It’s important to state that Governor Otti is not a man that is easily swayed to the wrong side of the pendulum when a critical issue that requires deep thinking driven by altruism is on the table.

“The M.I. Okparas and Sam Mbakwes of this world did not wait for the creation of tiny enclaves called states before making the generational impacts they made in their zones as public office holders. They governed a region and a state, respectively that were massive in landmass and population, yet they achieved development and created prosperity that are still being referenced till today.”

Otti reasoned that creating additional states in Nigeria when the economic super-structure that should sustain the already existing but troubled ones have not been laid was akin to intentionally laying the foundation for further division and dichotomy that could impact the body polity negatively, particularly at a time when leaders should be saddled with the responsibility of trying to navigate through the economic challenges facing the nation.