From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has commended the Council of Obas, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and other individuals and groups for their intervention to prevail on the Federal Government to release the withheld local government allocations.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, August 20, Adeleke praised the courage and passion of the various groups who have called for justice, truth, and the upholding of the rule of law.

“We are vindicated on all fronts on our rightful claim on the local government crisis. I must particularly commend the NBA leadership for setting up a committee to investigate the Osun local government question and for demonstrating the rare courage to release the report which declared that there is no legal basis for the continuous withholding of Osun local government allocations.

“I am particularly pleased that the NBA report clearly noted that it was a court of law that sacked the APC chairmen from office in 2022, not me as being peddled in some quarters. After their sack in 2022, the APC chairmen filed for stay of execution which the court denied. I was not in any way responsible for their sack. The NBA finding has authenticated this reality.

“The election of February 22, 2025, to fill the vacuum created by the judicial sack of the APC chairmen was conducted in compliance with another court order. Our administration has acted all along within the confines of the law and the constitution as affirmed by the NBA letter to the Attorney General of the Federation.

“The action of the NBA on the Osun local government matters has cleared all doubts anybody may be harbouring as the rightfully elected chairmen and councillors for Osun local governments are those elected on February 22, 2025, as again pronounced by the Court of Appeal of June 13, 2025. By law, today, PDP-elected chairmen and councillors are the rightful occupants of the Osun local government leadership.

“There is therefore no legal or constitutional basis for the withholding of Osun LG allocations. I thank our royal fathers, Mike Ozekhome SAN, Jacob Okutepa SAN, Ademola Oyedokun Esq, and other lovers of justice, democracy, and rule of law for supporting and standing for truth on the Osun LG fund crisis.

“I again call on the Federal Government to release Osun’s seized allocations in line with the law and demands of the constitution. We will continue to deploy due process and rule of law in our struggle for justice on this matter,” Adeleke said.