Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen is determined to play in the Premier League next season, and he has held talks with Liverpool.

According to TBR football, Liverpool is interested in signing the 26-year-old striker, and will face competition from Manchester United as well.

The 26-year-old is one of the best strikers in the world, and he scored 37 goals in 41 games for Galatasaray during his loan last season.

There is no doubt that he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool and Manchester United. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs will come forward with an offer to sign him.

Osimhen has recently turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia.

He does not have a future at Napoli, and the Italian club will look to get rid of him permanently this summer. He has a £63 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Manchester United is prepared to pay up.