By Seyi Babalola

Victor Osimhen scored twice on Wednesday night to help the Istanbul giants defeat Trabzonspor 3-0 and set the Turkish football single-season record for the most goals scored by a foreign player.

With 33 goals going into the final, the Nigerian striker needed two more to break Mario Jardel’s record of 34 goals from the 2000–01 season.

He accomplished this by scoring goals in the 46th and 63rd minutes to achieve 35 goals in all competitions and to help Galatasaray win the Turkish Cup for the 19th time, setting a national record.

Early in the fifth minute, Baris Yilmaz gave Galatasaray the lead with a deft ball from Yunus Akgun.

But this was Osimhen’s night. His first goal came shortly after the restart, a thunderous low drive from the outside of the box that found the bottom right corner.

His second was even more spectacular, with a quick move inside the area and a curling shot into the top corner.

With 35 goals in 38 games, he currently leads the club’s all-time foreign goalscorers record, surpassing Mario Jardel of Brazil.

Galatasaray will also look to win a third consecutive Turkish Super Lig title when they confront Kayserispor at the RAMS Park on Sunday.