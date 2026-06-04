From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has condemned the abduction of the sister of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and her twin sons in Ibadan.

This is as the state Police Command has commenced a full-scale investigation into the abduction.

The victims, identified as Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were reportedly abducted by gunmen yesterday morning at Bolumole, Elewura-Challenge area of Ibadan.

The abduction was allegedly carried out by some gunmen, who were said to have trailed the car conveying the victims from their home before striking at 7.30am.

The APC, in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr Olawale Sadare, urged Gov Seyi Makinde to collaborate with security agencies and relevant stakeholders with a view to arresting the spate of insecurity in the state.

Adelabu-JohnPaul, biological sister to the immediate former Minister of Power in Nigeria, Chief Adelabu was reportedly kidnapped with her 12-year-old twin sons at Bolumole, Elewura-Challenge area of Ibadan.

The APC decried the rise in cases of kidnapping in the state, saying, “the public is increasingly becoming agitated over the cases of kidnappings.”

It cited the unresolved case of kidnapping of some school children and their teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

“This is in addition to two staff of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) in Idi-Ayunre Area of Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State that were initially abducted.

“We use this medium to appeal to the relevant authorities at the federal, state and local government levels to take a critical look at the security architecture of Oyo State.

“This is with a view to tightening all the loose ends and ensuring maximum protection of lives and properties of the citizens regardless of their background, economic or social and political status.

“We demand immediate rescue of all Oriire school abductees, CRIN staff, Mrs Adelabu-JohnPaul and her children, as well as others, who are in captivity at the moment.

“We also call for concerted efforts from the governments, particularly Gov. Makinde, and security agencies to arrest the ugly trend of kidnapping and violent attacks against residents of the state.

“No citizen deserves to live in perpetual fear and anxiety as it is the situation with the residents of Oyo State at the moment.”

Providing an update on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the Command had immediately swung into action following receipt of the report.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Challenge Division and other tactical teams to move to the scene of the incident, where the victim’s vehicle was recovered.

“The Oyo State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the abduction of Mrs. Olufunmilayo Aduke Adegoke and her twin sons, who were reportedly abducted earlier today.

“Following the report of the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Challenge Division, alongside other tactical teams, to proceed to the scene where the victim’s vehicle was recovered and commence intensive investigations,” he said.

The police spokesperson assured residents that all available resources had been mobilised to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the arrest of those responsible for the crime.

“The Command wishes to assure members of the public that all necessary resources have been deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of those responsible for this criminal act,” he said.

He added that investigations were ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding the abduction and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Command also appealed to residents to remain calm and support security efforts by volunteering useful information that could aid the investigation.

“The Command urges residents to remain calm, law-abiding and cooperative with the police by providing any useful information that may assist the ongoing investigations,” Olayinka added.