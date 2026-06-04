From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, on his election as Chairman of the United Nations General Assembly Fifth Committee on Budget and Administration.

President Tinubu hails his election as “noteworthy at a particularly critical moment for the United Nations,” as the world body confronts major financial realignment while pursuing institutional reforms aimed at boosting effectiveness, accountability and long‑term sustainability.

President Tinubu praised Ibrahim’s blend of public‑sector and private‑sector experience and singled out his legislative work on budgetary matters as a key qualification for the role. “Your election to chair this important committee within weeks of official resumption at the UN validates your wealth of experience in public service, diplomacy, business leadership, and governance particularly as member of Nigerian Senate Committee on Budget and Appropriation and Chairman of Inter‑Parliamentary Relations.

“Your previous roles in the private sector and public service distinctly equip you to provide the steady, strategic leadership required for this important responsibility,” he added, noting Ibrahim’s background as a legal scholar with expertise in international taxation and business administration. “Through your background as a respected legal scholar with commensurate expertise in International Taxation and Business Administration, you have consistently demonstrated intellectual acumen and a deep understanding of the global governance and financial systems, providing valuable insight into fiscal management, institutional efficiency, and sustainable growth.”

Tinubu expressed confidence that Senator Ibrahim’s “experience and unwavering commitment to excellence will justify his selection as our Permanent Representative and make Nigeria proud in the work of the Fifth Committee and in support of the broader objectives of the United Nations.”

“Congratulations once again on this remarkable achievement and on the confidence reposed in you by the international community,” the president concluded.

The Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly is responsible for administrative and budgetary matters, including the UN regular budget, peacekeeping financing and oversight of internal administration. Its chair plays a central role in shepherding negotiations among member states on funding levels, cost‑saving measures and governance reforms—issues that have grown more contentious as the organisation adapts to shifting global priorities and fiscal pressures.