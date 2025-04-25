From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The newly re-elected President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Festus Osifo, has pledged to prioritize the welfare of Nigerian workers and intensify efforts toward improved remuneration and union rights during his tenure.

Osifo made this promise while addressing delegates at the first Quadrennial National Delegates’ Conference of the TUC, following the election of the 2025–2029 National Administrative Council (NAC) in Abuja on Friday.

In his acceptance speech, Osifo thanked the delegates for reposing their confidence in the new leadership. He emphasised the need to double efforts in advocating for better remuneration and welfare, stressing that the newly elected council comprises experienced unionists from diverse sectors including construction, electricity, food and beverage, civil service, and banking.

To improve coordination, Osifo announced plans to deploy Assistant General Secretaries to zonal political boards within the next month to strengthen collaboration between the national secretariat and state councils. He also promised to ensure that every state council has a functioning secretariat and that subventions to state councils are increased.

“I wish to make this singular promise: that we will never let you down. That we will work day and night. We will work with the respective affiliates.

“We will work with the respective state councils. We will work with the Women’s Commission to ensure that the plight of Nigerian workers remains a going concern.

“To ensure that the welfare of Nigerian workers remains a core concern. To ensure that we double our efforts on remuneration. To ensure that we double our efforts on welfare, more than we have ever done before.

“I can confirm to you that this evening, you have elected men of timber and caliber. You have elected astute unionists. You have elected experienced unionists.

“So I can confirm to you that you have elected men and women who will be there to ensure that the mandate reviewed today, the mandate given to us today, will be continuously sustained.

“We will continuously push for the issues that affect you on a daily basis. We want to assure our past leaders that the confidence they have reposed in us, the battle they have fought, will not be in vain. We will continuously advocate for issues that will better the lives of our members,” he stated.