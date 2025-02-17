Prominent Nigerians, including the former vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Peter Obi, former former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, President and Founder, Vision Africa International, Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha as well as National Rescue Movement (NRM), Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBBLF) and Igbo Leaders of Thought, have all paid glowing tributes the late Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo who died on Friday at the age of 96.

Osinbajo, reflecting on Pa Adebanjo’s life, described him as a man who deeply loved Nigeria and remained steadfast in his fight for democracy, even during difficult times. According to him, Pa Adebanjo dedicated his life to the nation, risking his personal well-being to ensure a better future for the country. He emphasised that Adebanjo’s passing should not be seen as a loss but as a celebration of a life well lived. Osinbajo urged Nigerians to emulate the late statesman’s unwavering commitment to social justice and national progress.

Obi also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and praised Pa Adebanjo’s courage, integrity and commitment to justice. He highlighted that in a society where many compromise their values for personal gain, Adebanjo stood firm in his beliefs until the very end. He described him as a rare leader, who remained consistent in his advocacy for a better Nigeria, regardless of challenges or temptations. He encouraged Nigerians to learn from his legacy by staying true to their principles and working hard to build a just society.

Ngige said Pa Adebanjo lived and died an Awoist and a social crusader, whose exit at 96 years would remain an irreplaceable and monumental loss to the nation.

In a statement yesterday, he said Pa Adebanjo was a man of many parts, and a firm believer in the progressive social welfarist ideas of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, targeted at producing practical social progress for the people and the society at large.

He described the deceased as a high calibre nationalist, politician, activist, federalist, defender of democracy, social crusader and patriot, who devoted his lifetime to promoting a peaceful, united and progressive Nigeria, built on fairness, justice and equity.

He recalled that Pa Adebanjo started political activism as a member of the Zikist movement before aligning with Chief Awolowo in the Action Group (AG), which dominated the politics of the Western Region in the First Republic, and hence, Adebanjo mixed some aspects of Zikism with a very large dose of Awoism in his politics.

Ngige said:”Pa Adebanjo chose to live an honourable and incorruptible life and was not moved by material acquisitions, just like many other politicians of that era, unlike what is obtainable today in the country.

“Alongside Chief Awolowo, he suffered serious political persecution in the First Republic, which made him to go on exile in Ghana with late S.G. Ikoku, but was not cowed. Rather, the ordeal toughened him and strengthened his resolve to fight for whatever he believed in, topmost of which is a peaceful, prosperous, and a united Nigeria based on federalism, where no one, group or section of the country is oppressed, suppressed or marginalised.

Ngige noted that the position taken by this heavyweight political gladiator was borne out of his belief that for peace and unity to thrive in Nigeria, there must be equity, fairness and justice, which is the skeleton of the body of Afenifere.

He maintained that the demise of Pa Adebanjo has created a great depletion and vacuum in the class of truthful and courageous politicians and statesmen in the Nigerian political landscape, which would be very difficult to fill.

Ngige consoled all those the late elder statesman left behind, including members of his immediate family, Afenifere, the Ogun State Government, and the entire Yoruba nation, noting that Nigeria would miss Adebanjo sorely.

He prayed God to accept his soul in paradise and grant him eternal repose.

Also, the Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, Oba Abimbola Owoade, condoling with the family of Pa Adebanjo, national said but for death, he would have turned 97 years on April 10, 2025, and celebrated his birthday with glowing tributes from different quarters.

Oba Owoade, in a statement by his Chief of Staff, Rotimi Osuntola, described Adebanjo as a politician and a distinguished lawyer, who dedicated his life to fighting for equity and justice.

“Chief Adebanjo was a visionary leader and a foremost nationalist, who made his mark in the annals of history in Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole,” he stated.

The Alaafin prayed that God would grant Adebanjo’s soul an eternal rest in peace, and “strength for the family to cope during this time and beyond this period of mourning.”

Bishop Onuoha described late Pa. Ayo Adebanjo as a vocal voice, who spoke expressly without fear while he was alive.

He also said the legacies left behind by the late patriarch, includes speaking for the voiceless, calling for fairness in the administration of Nigeria and condemning corruption in its entirety among others.

In a statement yesterday, titled, “The Voice of Conscience has Gone: Pa Ayo Adebanjo,” the Methodist Bishop noted that the departed never stopped calling for a better Nigeria that will develop her full potentials.

The Global Peace Award Winner 2013, also pointed out that Pa Adebanjo, would be remembered for his courage in telling truth to power in the country, stressing that he campaigned constantly for peaceful and united Nigeria where everyone, irrespective of zone, would be treated equally.

He noted that though he lived up to 96, he would have wished that he stayed a little longer to see Nigeria of his dream where equity and fairness will guide the operations of those in power, insisting that a lot should be drawn from the life he lived.

The 2023 Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, commiserated with the bereaved family, Afenifere, and the Yoruba nation among others affected by the death of the Patriarch, saying Nigeria has lost an advocate of peace, unity, transparency and inclusiveness among other virtues.

Also, the National Rescue Movement (NRM) has paid growing tributes to late Pa Adebanjo, describing him as an apostle of equity and justice. “We, therefore, commiserate with the family members and residents of Ilarowo Ogbo of Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State; the country home of the late sage, as well as the Afenifere, and the Yoruba socio-cultural organization that he was the leader,” the group stated.

The NRM believes that this is a period of mourning not only for the Afenifere but the entire country as the foremost nationalist, elder statesman, distinguished lawyer, very distinct politician, and apostle of true federalism is gone.

Statement by the NRM’s acting national publicity secretary, Peter Letsuwa, said: “As a former Organising Secretary of Action Group, the national leader of Afenifere lived his life for the entire country in commitment to fighting for truth, equity and justice. Pa Adebanjo’s belief and struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total and this he fought for until he breathed his last breath at 96.

“His memory will forever remain fresh in the mind of real democrats. His death is, indeed, a great loss to the nation, especially as we continue to seek men and women of conviction and integrity, who can speak truth to power without fear or favour.

“The entire members of our great party, under the visionary leadership of Prince (Dr) Chinedu Obi (Ohamadike), also sympathise with his 94-year-old widow, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear his irreparable loss.

“The National Rescue Movement cannot forget Baba in a hurry as our great party is built on truth, equity and justice among others, the ideal he lived and died for. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Igbo Leaders of Thought described the late Adebanjo as a strong advocate for justice and democracy in Nigeria

In a statement, ILT President Prof. Elochukwu Amucheazi paid tribute to Adebanjo’s contributions to Nigerian politics and his warnings about the country’s challenges.

He said: “We join to mourn the death of this great man, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. He was one of the front runners of Nigerian politics. He stood for justice and democracy in the country and warned all about the impending crisis.”

“The uprising in the North is rising, and Adebanjo had continued to warn about it and had pleaded with the white sponsors and their Nigerian collaborators to be mindful of the consequences.

“Significantly Adebanjo and Zlk the founder of Nigeria died at the same age of 96. Can we listen or learn a word or two from them. Tomorrow cannot really be guaranteed.”

Also in a statement, The SMBLF said: “The Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) mourns the passing of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the highly revered leader of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation that he co-founded.

“His departure marks the end of an era, leaving a profound void in Nigeria’s political and socio-cultural landscape.

“On behalf of the people of Southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Yoruba nation, and the entire country. Chief Adebanjo’s life was a beacon of integrity, justice, and unwavering commitment to democratic principles.

“A stalwart nationalist, Chief Adebanjo dedicated his life to the advancement of Nigeria, advocating for equity, fairness, and good governance. Unlike many of his contemporaries who wavered in their convictions, he remained resolute in his belief that Nigeria could only thrive on the foundation of true federalism and justice for all ethnic groups. His progressive ideals remained unchanged from his early days as a disciple of Chief Obafemi Awolowo through the various political transitions Nigeria underwent.

“One of his most courageous moments in recent history was his staunch support for the South East’s claim to the presidency in the 2023 elections. Even with a Yoruba candidate in the race, he championed fairness, arguing that the Igbo deserved a turn at the helm of affairs of this country. His boldness in standing by this conviction, despite immense pressure, reaffirmed his legacy as a selfless leader who prioritised national unity over ethnic interests.

“Throughout his life, Chief Adebanjo was not only a political activist but also a mentor and father figure to many. His wisdom and counsel were invaluable in the deliberations of the SMBLF, where he played a vital role in shaping the forum’s positions on national issues. His absence will be profoundly felt, as his voice was always one of reason, courage, and foresight.

“Born in 1928, Chief Adebanjo’s journey was intertwined with Nigeria’s history, from the fight for independence to the struggles against military rule and the quest for a just democracy. He endured persecution, detentions, and threats but never wavered. His life was a testament to the power of resilience and principled leadership.

“As we bid farewell to this titan of justice and democracy, we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul. May the Almighty grant his family, the Yoruba people and Nigeria the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. His legacy will remain a guiding light for future generations.”