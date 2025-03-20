From Tony Osauzo, Benin EDO

State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, yesterday, predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election with a landslide.

He gave the prediction while addressing chairmen of 17 Local Government Councils who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the event which took place at the New Festival Hall of Government House, Benin City, Governor Okpebholo who praised the leadership style of President Tinubu, said steps that previous administration were afraid to take that would have put the nation on sound footing for development and growth is what he took by removing the contentious fuel subsidy. He said his administration is in to develop the State and make the lives of the people better.

The Governor said his administration is ready to work to change the lives of the people for the better, adding that in just four months in office, he and his team have changed the narrative of Edo State.

“I welcome you all our Chairmen who have come to join us, and I praise you for the courage and bravery to leave your party to join the APC. It takes a grounded politician to take this step you have taken today.

“Let me draw your minds back to where we are coming from as an administration. We practically met that Edo was not working when we came into office. What we met in Edo were insecurity, killings, looting Edo treasury using consultants to deceive Edo people and other backward policies implemented by the Obaseki led administration, but we came and changed the narrative”, Okpebholo said.

He used the occasion to thank a former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; the State chairman of APC, Jarret Tenebe and all members of the APC for their continued support and sacrifices.

He also thanked the councillors who spoke for their various communities through the impeachment exercises in the councils and subsequent election of these new chairmen across the 17 Local Government Areas of Edo State.

“2027 is a reality in Edo State as President Bola Amed Tinubu will continue in office. I charge the 17 of you today that the campaign for the election of President Bola Tinubu has started here today. Go back to your various local governments and erect his bill boards to draw home the message of re-electing President Tinubu.

“There is no vacancy in 2027 in Abuja. Those forming a political party now can’t rule us. They ruled their States and the people suffered from kidnapping, but since they left offices, their States are now free. Such people can’t rule Nigeria”, Governor Okpebholo added.

He assured the President that Edo is right behind him, predicting a landslide victory in the election as the APC will continue to lead the country. He said he and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa are both committed to the development of Edo State, and his administration has come to rescue the State and expressed optimism that leaders of the opposition parties in the State will join the APC fold following his infrastructural development strides in the State.

Receiving the decampees on behalf of the APC, State Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah, thanked the new members, urging them to unite with other members of the party as the administration of Governor Okpebholo has come to rescue the State from retrogression.

“The desire of the governor is to unite the State and ensure the people enjoy the dividends of democracy through his developmental strides”, he said.

Responding on behalf of the Chairmen, the ALGON chairman and chairman of Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Hon. Kelvin Iyere, thanked the Governor and all APC party faithful for accepting them into the fold of the APC.

He said they decided to defect from the PDP because of the crisis in their party and their love for the development that Governor Okpebholo has brought to Edo State.

Among dignitaries at the event were the Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Gani Adams, Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, Members of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), serving commissioners and top government officials and APC party faithful.