Nutrition: FG, partners launch ‘Choose Milk’ campaign

By Doris Obinna

Nutrition experts, senior government officials, healthcare professionals, regulators, development partners and industry stakeholders have launched the Choose Milk Campaign, a national initiative aimed at promoting consumer education on the nutritional benefits of dairy milk and helping Nigerians distinguish between real milk and creamers.

The campaign was officially unveiled in Lagos by stakeholders from the Danish Dairy Board and the European Union in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and Social Welfare and the Ministry of Livestock Development.

Senior Project Manager, the Danish Dairy, Mr Lars Jensen, said the initiative was designed to address misconceptions about dairy products and educate consumers on the nutritional differences between dairy milk and creamers commonly sold in the market.

According to him: “Not all products marketed within the dairy category deliver the same nutritional value. It is important for consumers to understand that creamers do not offer the key nutrients found in dairy milk. This campaign is about clarity, transparency and better health outcomes. The campaign will focus on grassroots engagement through schools, communities and nutrition advocates to drive long-term behavioural change.”

Danish Consul General to Nigeria, Ms. Jette Bjerrum, stressed the need for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to improve nutrition awareness and health outcomes in the country.

She noted that partnerships involving governments, healthcare institutions, development organisations and responsible industry players were essential for sustainable progress in nutrition education and dairy sector development.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, commended the initiative and said: “This ‘Choose Milk’ campaign strongly aligns with the Ministry’s objectives to improve national nutrition, promote sustainable dairy consumption and strengthen the local dairy value chain. Encouraging Nigerians to prioritise dairy milk would contribute to building a healthier and more food-secure nation.”

Director, Food and Drug Services, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Mrs. Adeola Olufowobi-Yusuf, said: “People must understand what to consume, why it matters and how it contributes to their health and well-being. Campaigns like this help bridge the nutrition literacy gap by empowering consumers with accurate information that enables them to make informed dietary choices for themselves and their families.”

The campaign would run for three years and would include community outreach programmes, school education sessions, social media engagements, television and radio campaigns, as well as other public awareness activities aimed at promoting healthier nutritional choices among Nigerians.