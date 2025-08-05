From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Emmanuel Anaele, husband of the late school nurse, Patricia Chinyere Anaele, has refuted claims that his wife was kidnapped, insisting that she was brutally murdered within the premises of Clear Hope Foundation Academy in Dawaki, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during a press briefing held in front of the school yesterday , Anaele expressed outrage over what he described as misleading narrative, adding that the tragedy was a premeditated murder involving the school’s security personnel.

“What happened on that day, penultimate Wednesday, was clearly a premeditated murder case which claimed the lives of my beloved wife and that of the innocent 14-month-old baby under her care as a caregiver, by the school security, David Moses, and his partner in crime, one Sunday, said to be at large now.

“My wife was never kidnapped. She was killed right inside the school premises and her body wheeled away and dumped in a canal.”

He further accused the school proprietor, Abu Alasa, who also owns Kings Care Hospital, of failing to contact him or the father of the murdered baby since the incident occurred.

“Unfortunately, since this matter happened, the proprietor of the school, Abu Alasa, has never reached out to either me or the father of the baby that was also murder. I believe strongly that it was a murder and the culprits must be brought to book.”

He called on the FCT Administration to investigate the operations of the school, which he described as structurally unfit and poorly secured.

“I’m, at this moment of grief, calling on the FCT administration to look at the direction of this deliberately vulnerable school for required actions against the owner and also the security company that gave the school criminally minded people as security men.

“The proprietor has been pressurising the police to sweep the matter under the carpet, but I appeal to the police authority to allow justice reign.

“This is a time bomb. The FCT minister must surely wade into this matter and know what to do. Because my wife is dead, another person will die. Yes, another person will die. Another child will die if punitive measures and, in fact, justice is not visited on the culprits,” he warned.

It would be recalled that last Friday, David Moses, a security guard at the school, confessed to journalists at the FCT Police Command that he and his accomplice, Sunday (now at large), kidnapped and later killed Mrs. Anaele and the 14-month-old baby. The act was committed on July 23, 2025. According to his confession, a dispute over the sharing of the N3 million ransom paid by Anaele led him to surrender himself to the police.

His confession was made in the presence of the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale.

Meanwhile, parents and neighbours have joined the call for the school’s immediate closure.

Many residents of the area echoed similar sentiments, accusing the school of operating in an unsafe environment. They claimed the school building was originally designed as a commercial plaza and lacks the structural and security standards required for educational institutions.

At the time of the press briefing, the school remained shut. Anaele revealed that both the school’s principal and the manager of the security outfit that employed the suspects are currently in police custody.