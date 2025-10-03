From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, has demanded that urgent action be taken by the federal and state governments to address the rising cases of insecurity across the country.

Chairman, NUJ FCT Council, Grace Ike, in an independence day message, noted that it is the constitutional duty of the government to protect the lives and property of its citizens. “Yet, the senseless and avoidable killing of our colleague, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a rising star in Nigerian journalism, tragically underscores the reality: insecurity remains a pressing crisis.

“Sommie’s death is not just a personal loss; it is a national disgrace. She returned from abroad to serve her country with passion and professionalism. Her blood must not be in vain. Let her memory ignite a renewed national commitment to protect journalists and confront insecurity with urgency and sincerity.

“We cannot celebrate independence while journalists are hunted or silenced, and citizens live in fear. The Minister of the FCT and relevant security agencies must rise to the occasion and act, not with words, but with results.

“Journalists are not enemies of the state. They are the lifeblood of democracy, risking their lives daily to tell the truth, amplify voices of the people and hold those in power to account. Their safety and welfare must be seen as national priorities. To this end, we demand improved working conditions, fair remuneration and psychosocial support for journalists exposed to trauma and danger.

“The NUJ FCT Council once again calls for comprehensive security reforms, including community policing, consideration of state policing and the deployment of modern surveillance technology, such as CCTV in our cities.”

She called on Nigerians to remember that democracy dies in silence; and silence thrives when the press is unprotected. “On this day, we reflect not just on the gains of nationhood, but on the urgent and deepening challenges that continue to threaten our democracy, safety and freedom of expression,” she said.