From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has warned that no amount of attacks, gang up and political gathering of the opposition parties against President Bola Tinubu will stop his re-election in the 2027 presidential election. Ganduje in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Oliver Okpala, insisted that President Tinubu would surely emerge victorious because of his untrammelled performance since he assumed office as President of Nigeria.

He further claimed that the gathering of Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other people with different political ideologies and selfish political interest can never produce any result because they cannot agree on any issue politically.

The statement read: “The support of Ganduje to President Bola Tinubu for his reelection as president in 2027 is unshakable and stands like the rock of Gibraltar.

“Dr Ganduje does not have any fear of the reelection of President Tinubu in 2027. Tinubu will surely emerge victorious because of his untrammelled performance since he assumed office as President of Nigeria. “Forget the recent political gatherings and rantings from some politicians, who presently do not have any identifiable political base. Their gathering from the LP, PDP, SDP and others are people with different political ideologies and selfish political interests that can never agree on any issue politically.

“The gathering is an assemblage of people with divergent political interests. Ganduje had earlier advised those interested in the presidency from the North in 2027 to stop their intentions as the North and people across Nigeria will surely vote and support Tinubu’s reelection as President in 2027.

“No amount of political arrangement or gang up can stop the good people of Nigeria from reelecting Tinubu as President in 2027.”