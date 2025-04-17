The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Olufemi Soneye, has been honoured as the 2025 Spokesperson of the Year by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday night, following a rigorous evaluation of Nigeria’s most accomplished communicators.

Soneye emerged as the top choice among an elite group of finalists, including Igo Weli of Shell Petroleum, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Akande of Sifax Group, and Osagie Edward from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The NNPCL spokesperson’s journey to the top award began with a win in the “Distinguished Spokesperson – Oil and Gas” category, where he outshined industry veterans such as Chief Chinedu Ukadike of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria ( IPMAN) and Shell’s Igo Weli. This marks the second consecutive year Soneye has clinched the category award, having also won in 2024 ahead of Shell’s Michael Adande and Dr. Johnson Nkwocha of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals.

Who Is Olufemi Soneye?

A veteran journalist and communications strategist, Soneye was appointed as NNPC Ltd’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer in October 2023. His professional experience spans top editorial roles in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States—including serving as Editor of the prestigious US Air Force One Magazine at Joint Base Andrews, Washington, D.C.

Since joining NNPC Ltd, Soneye has redefined the company’s public engagement strategy. Under his leadership, the communications division has evolved into a key business enabler, driving brand transformation, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and championing proactive crisis management.

With a 360-degree branding strategy, Soneye has repositioned NNPC as a transparent, forward-thinking, and proudly Nigerian energy brand. His innovative approach to digital communication has significantly expanded the company’s reach, making it more interactive and accessible to the public.

Most notably, his strategic foresight has institutionalised crisis response frameworks that safeguard NNPC’s reputation in high-pressure moments.

A legacy in the Making

Reacting to the award, Soneye said, “I am deeply honoured to be named Spokesperson of the Year by the NIPR. This recognition is not mine alone—it belongs to the exceptional team I work with every day. From the very beginning, I made a vow to be a transparent and professional spokesperson, committed to timely, accurate, and impactful communication.

“This award reinforces our shared dedication to raising the bar in public communication and serving the Nigerian public with integrity. As I always say, NNPC is our collective asset and belongs to all Nigerians. We remain committed to keeping the public informed and involved in our activities as we continue to ensure energy security for our nation.”

The Chairman of the NIPR Adjudication Committee, Dr. Shaibu Hussein, said Soneye was selected for his “diligence, strategic insight, and unmatched ability to shape public narratives.”

Hussein, represented by Lami Tuiaka at the event, described the selection process as thorough, involving communication experts, media veterans, and public relations professionals.

Presenting the award, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Hon. Joshua Audu Ghana, praised Soneye’s impact and leadership. “Mr. Soneye has raised the bar for public communicators in Nigeria. His work at NNPC Ltd is exemplary,” he noted.

In his closing remarks, Soneye dedicated the honour to his team at NNPCL and received a standing ovation from the audience.

“This award is a testament to our shared vision. We remain committed to keeping the Nigerian public informed, engaged, and proud of our national energy company,” he added.