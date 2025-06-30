From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), has commenced a three-week capacity-building programme to empower military, security, and intelligence agency personnel in preventing counter-terrorism, violent extremism, and other violent crimes plaguing the country.

The training, organised in collaboration with the British High Commission and held at the ONSA headquarters in Abuja, includes Gold and Silver Incident Commanders Courses, an Intelligence Analysis Course, and a Train-the-Trainer Aviation Security Course. The programme, which began on Monday, June 30, 2025, is expected to conclude on July 11, 2025.

In his address at the opening of the courses, the National Coordinator of NCTC-ONSA, Major General Adamu Laka, said the training is designed to equip commanders at various levels with the necessary skills to respond swiftly to incidents.

Laka noted that hosting the four courses simultaneously at the centre is part of the transition of NCTC into a Regional Centre of Excellence for Counter-Terrorism in West Africa and the Sahel. He added that the centre will continue to conduct capacity-building programmes for West African and Sahelian states.

He further stated that the partnership with the British High Commission is part of an enduring strategic cooperation to build resilient security institutions and promote regional stability.

“This is why we deeply value the continued support of our partners, as well as the dedication of participants drawn from various agencies, in advancing our shared goal of a safer Nigeria and region.

“The Silver and Gold Commanders training courses are follow-ups to the Strategic Commanders’ Course conducted in February. They are designed to equip commanders at various levels with the necessary skills to respond effectively to incidents.

“This training will undoubtedly play a critical role in preparing us for the upcoming Exercise Rapid Response,” he said.

Speaking on the benefits of the courses, Laka explained that the Gold Incident Commanders Course is specifically designed for those working at the strategic command level, while the Silver Incident Commanders Course targets those at the operational command level. The Train-the-Trainer Aviation Security Course is designed to equip trainers with the knowledge and skills to deliver effective security culture training, enabling them to develop Nigerian-specific training materials and tailor security culture programmes to the country’s unique needs. This, he said, will enhance Nigeria’s aviation security and contribute to a safer aviation ecosystem.

“Similarly, the Intelligence Analysis Course is aimed at providing participants with essential skills to identify individuals, understand intelligence assessment, conduct analysis, and recognise patterns. These skills will be invaluable in enhancing our national security.

“Our goal is to build a robust intelligence analysis capability that supports decision-making at the strategic level,” he added.

In his address, the representative of the British High Commission, Colonel Ian Tyler, said the training was geared towards increasing Nigeria’s operational capacity to address the threats of terrorism, violent extremism, and other security challenges in the country.

He noted that the UK had brought in resource persons, including military instructors and former police officers with vast experience, to conduct the strategic and operational-level training. He urged participants to take advantage of the opportunity to broaden their scope, ask questions, and tap into the expertise of the resource persons.

He thanked ONSA for the partnership and expressed hope that participants would emerge well-prepared to confront insecurity head-on.