Nigerian Navy builds five vessels to curb maritime crime

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday said it has built five local vessels since 2010 to intensify its indigenous shipbuilding drive. It also said that two additional seaward defence boats and a ferry are currently under construction.

The Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Akinola Olatunde, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing in Abuja to herald activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary.

Olatunde, who represented the Chief of Naval Staff, said the Navy had made remarkable progress from inheriting a few craft at independence to becoming Africa’s strongest naval fleet.

“Furthermore, the Navy has embarked on shipbuilding and has constructed five vessels since 2010. These include a ferry, a dock boat, and three seaward defence boats,” he said.

He added that ongoing shipbuilding projects were being handled at indigenous shipyards in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“Presently, the Naval Shipyard Limited in Port Harcourt is constructing a 27-metre ferry for the Akwa Ibom State Government, while the Naval Dockyard Limited in Lagos is constructing two seaward defence boats of 44.2 metres in length,” he stated.

He disclosed that the Naval Dockyard had expanded its technical capabilities beyond Nigeria by refitting warships for neighbouring countries.

“It might also interest you that the Naval Dockyard Limited refitted three warships for the Benin Republic Navy between 2024 and 2025 and is presently refitting three more for the Benin Republic Navy,” he said.

Speaking further on the significance of local shipbuilding, he described it as one of the Navy’s proudest achievements in its 70-year history.

“The aspect of shipbuilding is something that we should be proud of as Nigerians, for the fact that we can build our ships,” he said.

He recalled that the Navy started with only 11 craft inherited from the Royal Navy and about 250 officers and men.

“Today we are over 34,000 and, as you already know, have the strongest fleet in Africa. So, looking back from the humble beginning to where we are now, 70 years down the line, from inheriting craft from the Royal Navy to now being able to build ours, and having five and still counting, with two more still being built, I think shipbuilding is one of those top things for us,” he added.

He said the Navy’s indigenous vessels would participate in the forthcoming International Fleet Review scheduled for June 1 at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront in Lagos.

“If you recall, during the presidential fleet review that we had in 2023, those three indigenously built vessels were the ones leading the entire review. And it was something worthwhile to watch,” he noted.

He said the anniversary celebrations would culminate in the inauguration of three vessels by President Bola Tinubu.

Reeling out activities for the anniversary, he said the celebrations would formally begin on May 23, 2026, with special Jumu’ah prayers to be held across all naval formations nationwide.

He disclosed that on May 25, 2026, the Navy would take selected civilians on a sea experience exercise, with participants selected from more than 14,000 applicants through a transparent online draw. The participants would be drawn from Lagos, Warri, Otueke and Calabar.

On May 26, he said the Navy would carry out commissioning activities across several units, while May 27, which coincides with Children’s Day, would feature nationwide community outreach programmes focused on children.