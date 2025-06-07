From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Nigeria has once again reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to eradicating cervical cancer with the launch of the Partnership to Eliminate Cervical Cancer in Nigeria (PECCiN) in Abuja.

Rakeeba Yahyah, a staff member of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, explained that the milestone marks a significant step in the nation’s intensified efforts to combat the deadly disease.

Yahyah said, “The initiative is spearheaded by the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination, bringing together national and international stakeholders in a united front against cervical cancer. The launch event was held under the leadership of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, a tireless advocate for women’s health.

“The landmark occasion featured inspiring addresses from key figures, including the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako.

“The Local Organising Committee was chaired by Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, President-Elect of the Union for International Cancer Control and Vice Chair of the National Taskforce.

“Dr Bagudu emphasised that the partnership is designed to accelerate action, accountability, and impact, aligning closely with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

According to Dr Bagudu, the initiative has already recorded significant progress, including the vaccination of 13 million girls by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and a major financial boost of $700 million donated by the First Lady to support the taskforce. She called for more innovative funding mechanisms to facilitate screening and early detection, warning that cancer control cannot be left solely to the government, especially amid global health funding uncertainties caused by the withdrawal of U.S. support for life-saving interventions through agencies such as GAVI and UNITAID.

Yahyah noted that the event also featured a touching documentary on cervical cancer and live testimonies from young girls who received the HPV vaccine during the national launch in November 2023.

She said that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, represented by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, also pledged collective commitment to tackling cervical cancer, including allocating domestic funds for prevention and treatment programmes.

In her remarks, Senator Tinubu called on state governors, business leaders, and development partners to contribute generously to the fight, stressing that accurate information dissemination is crucial to overcoming stigma and misinformation about cervical cancer.

Yahyah added that the PECCiN initiative includes partnerships with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, World Health Organisation, National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, and other global organisations to ensure coordinated action and resource mobilisation.

“With this bold partnership, Nigeria is poised to achieve the elimination of cervical cancer by 2030, setting a model for other countries to follow,” she added.