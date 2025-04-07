As Shettima pledges Nigeria’s commitment to stronger ties with tech giant, Ericsson

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria and Sweden on Monday resolved to deepen bilateral relations through trade, sustainable development, gender equality, and cultural exchange.

To this effect, Vice President Kashim Shettima said Nigeria will continue to be a dependable ally of Sweden in all seasons, noting that both countries are poised for a partnership “anchored in innovation, powered by people, and guided by our shared determination to uplift communities and secure prosperity for generations to come.”

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, this was the outcome of a meeting between the Vice President of Nigeria and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Her Royal Highness, Crown Princess Victoria, commenced her three-day official visit to Nigeria, aimed at bolstering diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations.

Shettima expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential. “This moment opens doors to deeper institutional ties, stimulates business-to-business collaboration, and fosters greater cultural exchange,” he said.

The Vice President also recalled his 2024 visit to Stockholm, which led to tangible outcomes such as a Memorandum of Understanding with Swedish tech giant Ericsson to advance 5G innovation in Nigeria. “Our meetings in Sweden last year were not ceremonial; they were catalytic. They opened doors to strategic collaborations,” Shettima added.

The VP said: “From the warm hospitality extended by the Swedish government to the visionary discussions we had with Your Royal Highness, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and the captains of Swedish industry, we returned to Nigeria energised by a new momentum—one that has since translated into tangible outcomes for both our peoples.

“Our meetings in Sweden last year were not ceremonial; they were catalytic. They opened doors to strategic collaborations and renewed our commitment to making Nigeria a fertile ground for innovation, investment, and sustainable development.

“One of the most consequential outcomes of that visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and Ericsson to support 5G innovation across our country.

“Beyond the digital frontier, Swedish enterprises continue to invest in Nigeria’s human capital and sustainable development. We applaud SchoolTry, the Swedish edtech company, for its continued work in transforming educational outcomes in Nigeria.”

Shettima told the Crown Princess that the aforementioned partnerships are “building blocks in a broader architecture of cooperation—one that positions Sweden as a key partner in Nigeria’s journey towards digital inclusion, educational reform, sustainable agriculture, and clean energy transition.”

Earlier, Crown Princess Victoria outlined Sweden’s vast interest in Nigeria, describing both nations as partners in so many sectors.

“We have been talking about Nigeria and Sweden now for a few days and it’s wonderful to see the opportunities that are here. And I think it’s specifically important during the times that we live right now,” she stated.

She said that it would be wonderful for Sweden to have a physical trade office in Nigeria, stating that it is something that should have been done long ago.

On his part, Sweden’s Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, Andreas Carlson, lauded the partnership between both countries, saying “We have seen opportunities in Nigeria when it comes to innovation, tech sector and many skills where we can learn from each other and this will shape a better future for tomorrow for our people.”

He said all is set to declare open Sweden’s trade office tomorrow, even as he noted that both nations are standing on a firm foundation of long-standing bilateral relations spanning 65 years of robust relationship.

“We also see that there is a long-standing relationship in the business sector, a strong partner with Nigeria in the MoU that was signed during your visit to Stockholm. We have opened five innovation hubs in Africa and the largest in Nigeria, in Lagos. So, I see a lot of opportunities when it comes to other sectors; in health, agriculture and others,” he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tugga, highlighted earlier discussions he had with the Crown Princess of Sweden, including matters involving trade and investment, agriculture, green energy, solar, green hydrogen, ICT and Business Outsourcing involving issues of employment for skilled workers.

He explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Technical Aid Corp, will partner with countries that are interested in workers from Nigeria in a structured manner to reduce regional migration.

In another development, Shettima pledged Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening ties with Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, by promptly operationalising the Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) signed between the country and the company in 2024.

He stated this when he received a delegation from the tech giant led by its Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mr Patrick Johansson, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima said Ericsson is a part of the Nigerian experiment, recalling that the firm laid the foundation for other tech giants at the time.

Noting that the company has kept faith with the nation as a partner in progress and a collaborator in her shared story of transformation, the VP commended the tech giant for its current investments in the establishment of innovation hubs and support for small businesses in the country, which he said is a consolidation of the partnership with the company.

The Vice President urged Ericsson and other investors to leverage the potential of the Nigerian nation, particularly harnessing the enthusiasm of its youthful population.

“We cherish our relationship with Sweden and your company and I must urge you to harness our manifest destiny. We are a large nation with a tech-savvy population. We are making efforts across different fields. A good number of the Unicorns that we have in Africa are Nigerian-based. The future is Nigeria,” the VP noted.

On his part, the Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area, Europe, Middle East and Africa of the company, Patrick Johansson, emphasized the need to strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and Ericsson through the promotion of grassroots innovation and entrepreneurship, among other projects of Ericsson.

The company’s Vice President and Head of Customer Units, West and South Africa at Ericsson Middle East & Africa, Majda Lahlou Kassi, also said Nigeria occupied an important place in the company’s history.

He said Ericsson believes in Nigeria’s potential and is proud of the existing relationship, especially the possibilities for growth in the local market and entrenchment of a digital culture among the citizenry.

Also present at the meeting with the VP were Ericsson’s Director of Public Affairs, Government and Industry Relations and the company’s Senior Solutions Architect, Efosa Aigbe.