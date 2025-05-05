From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Nigeria will host its maiden International Qur’anic Recitation Competition in August, organised by the Centre for Islamic Studies at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, alongside other stakeholders.

The event, starting in Jos, Plateau State, with finals in Abuja, will feature participants from about 20 countries, including Cameroon, Ghana, Chad, Senegal, Kenya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the UK, and the US, according to organising committee Chairman Gwani Sadiq Zamfara.

In a statement issued in Katsina, Zamfara said, “The competition will kick-off in Jos, Plateau State, with the finals taking place in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. The event’s mission is to promote Islamic values and foster unity, passionately affirming that the Holy Qur’an serves as the ultimate guide for Muslims striving for a meaningful life.”

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs supports the initiative, following the 39th National Qur’anic Competition in 2024.