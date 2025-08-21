From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo. Alhaji Momohsani died on August 19, at the age of 83.

In a condolence message, Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the NGF, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described the late Alhaji Momohsani as a “respected community leader, father, uncle, and grandfather” who dedicated his life to serving his community. He added, “His leadership and dedication to the peace and stability of his domain will be deeply missed. Alhaji Momohsani lived a fulfilled life, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and integrity.”

The forum noted that the loss was not only personal to Governor Ododo and his family but also a significant loss to the people of Kogi State, who benefitted from the wisdom and guidance of the late community leader.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to His Excellency and the entire people of Kogi State during this difficult time,” Governor AbdulRazaq said. “We pray that the Almighty God grants them the strength to bear this irreparable loss and grant the departed eternal rest.”