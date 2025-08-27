From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The federal government has restated its ambitious plan to harness artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation to drive inclusive economic growth, with projections showing that automating tasks in key sectors could contribute up to 20 per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This was revealed by the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, during the 3rd Economic Confidential Lecture held in Abuja on Wednesday, August 27.

Abdullahi explained that AI offers Nigeria a golden opportunity to outpace developmental barriers and build a modern, digital-first economy, just as the country once bypassed landline infrastructure through mobile phone adoption.

According to him, AI has the potential to automate up to 30 per cent of routine economic activities, leading to immediate productivity gains and freeing labour and capital to focus on more creative and high-value pursuits.

He illustrated this with the story of a young female farmer in Kaduna, who used an AI-powered advisory app to receive tailored planting advice based on satellite data, weather patterns, and soil conditions.

That single digital intervention, he said, allowed her to double her income, avoid a failed harvest, send her daughter to school, invest in better seeds, and even hire young people from her community.

“This is the kind of impact we are looking to scale across sectors,” the DG stated.

Abdullahi further noted that Nigeria is already making progress in positioning itself as a hub for digital innovation on the continent.

According to him, the country is currently home to five of Africa’s eight unicorn startups, and efforts to deepen this ecosystem are gathering pace.

The NITDA boss emphasised that a supportive ecosystem, with strong infrastructure, modern regulatory frameworks, and active partnerships, is essential for unlocking inclusive, AI-powered growth.

“Nigeria is not waiting for the future, we are building it now. Let us invest, innovate, and collaborate to ensure the AI revolution becomes a Nigerian revolution of prosperity,” he stated.

In his remarks, the President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr Ike Neliaku, commended the focus of this year’s lecture.

He described the theme, “Renewed Hope Agenda for a Digital Global Economy,” as timely and fitting for Nigeria’s current realities.

Represented by Dr Afolabi Olajuwon, the Council President called on the government, private sector, academia, and media to work collaboratively to ensure that Nigeria becomes not only a consumer but also a creator and exporter of digital solutions.