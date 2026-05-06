NDC elects new exco in Delta

From Enweliku Kent, Asaba

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Delta State has elected a new executives to pilot the affairs of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The election was conducted in a well-attended delegates’ congress in Asaba, the state capital, with an enlarge party members, chieftains, elders, and stakeholders in attendance.

The exercise was conducted peacefully, with all candidates elected unopposed through a voice vote.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alongside security personnel, monitored the process to ensure compliance and orderliness.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Engineer Kingsley Okafor, explained that the congress followed the formal dissolution of the party’s caretaker committee.

He added that the decision to hold the election was backed by a motion duly moved and seconded by registered party members.

During the congress, party leaders reiterated their commitment to addressing key national challenges, including insecurity, economic hardship, and corruption.

A former Delta State governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Ken Pela, described the influx of prominent political figures into the NDC as a significant realignment driven by shared values and purpose.

He referenced the reported entry of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, into the party as a development that strengthens its vision for a better Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Delta State Chairman of the NDC, Chief Angiamaowei Richman Oyindoubra, described the election as a milestone for unity within the party.

He pledged that the new leadership would work diligently to justify the confidence reposed in them and secure victory in the 2027 elections.

Other speakers at the event expressed optimism about the party’s growing influence and affirmed their readiness to mobilize support for the NDC in the coming elections.