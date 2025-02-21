From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Stakeholders from the six States of the Niger Delta region have slammed the outburst of the member representing Kogi Central Senatorial district, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, saying such an outburst is “unwomanly” and ” a disgrace to the Senate”.

The stakeholders including youth organisations, women, and political groups, under the aegis of Niger Delta Renaissance and Niger Delta Mothers for Good Governance, led by Comrade Alice Omo-Ovie, argued that the utterances of Senator Natasha are disrespectful.

“First, we call on the husband of Senator Natasha, who is also the Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, to tender an unreserved apology to the Senate.

“The display of his Wife and Senator showed a disgraceful and unruly display against the men folks in Kogi, Delta, and the entire Niger Delta region.”

Another female member of the group, Madam Eunice Olisah from Delta State, said the outburst of Senator Natasha is uncalled for and that the proper character of a woman is not beauty but what comes from her mouth in terms of presentation and character.

The groups described Senator Natasha’s outburst as an open show of shame that should not be acceptable to a political leader.

“Though many accepted it during the time of former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, the women of the Niger Delta will not accept the open display of disrespectful attitude towards their own, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio,” they added.

The groups further expressed solidarity with Akpabio over all necessary disciplinary steps against Akpoti-Uduaghan for her conduct.

Also speaking, President Niger Delta Women for Tinubu, Faith Adaga Timisetei cautioned Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from making statements and claims that will further rubbish her as a Senator of the Federal Republic.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio has shown charismatic leadership and has added to his antecedents as a leader from the Niger Delta region.

“Natasha and her sponsors should retrace their steps, ask for forgiveness and allow the matter rest.”